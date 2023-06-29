Dance Quest International, located in Brandon, brings its vision to be an internally minded performing-arts ministry that breeds new vision and new faith. With more than 300 students enrolled in the studio last season, the ministry is looking forward to things to come.

Dance Quest was originally born in 1995 through the teaching of dance in schools in the Central Florida region; however, the original Brandon studio opened in 2011 and was moved into a larger space in 2014. The Brandon Dance Quest location includes three spacious studio rooms, including one 900-square-foot studio, one 850-square-foot studio, and one 500-square-foot studio.

This summer Dance Quest is offering many dance options for all ages and skill levels. There are currently more than 100 students enrolled in the summer program. The Art from the Heart Dance Camp is being offered for ages 9-12 from Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, 2-4 p.m. Students will be learning dance and enjoy the art of worship and having a heart of worship.

The second summer dance class is Identity: 4-day Worship Experience being held from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13, 2-4 p.m., for ages 13 and up. This class allows students to explore and find identity in Christ through the art of worship.

According to marketing assistant Sydney Wingate, faith plays a major role in the studio. “We strive to point all of our attention to Jesus in the dance studio, said Wingate. “We incorporate this by praying with and over our students in every class, many of our teachers include times of worship in class on occasion and we demonstrate the love that Christ has for us by loving our students and reminding them how greatly Jesus loved them also.”

Dance Quest also offers school programs for preschool and elementary school-aged dancers in more than 10 schools in the Brandon and Jacksonville areas.

According to Wingate, Dance Quest stands out from the crowd. “We keep our focus on Christ and our atmosphere, teachers, dancers, and choreography all reflect that focus,” said Wingate. “Our quest is to create a family that encompasses unity and community. Our dancers will be encouraged to grow spiritually from the inside out while still equipping their God-given artistic performance and technical abilities.”

Registration for the 2023-24 season will take place soon and can be found on the Dance Quest website at www.dancequestintl.com. Dance Quest is located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-842-1687.