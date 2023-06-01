Fathers play a huge role in our lives — second only to our Heavenly Father. As Father’s Day approaches, we may find ourselves with mixed emotions. Some people have fathers who are available and interested in their lives; others have somewhat distant, disinterested fathers, while others may have grown up without a father. Many of us may have lost our fathers. To share my personal journey, my father currently has Alzheimer’s and sometimes doesn’t know who I am.

Regardless of your current or past journey with your father, we always know we can depend on our Heavenly Father, Who loves us unconditionally. God can fill the gaps that we may be experiencing. The one thing we all have in common, no matter what kind of dad we have or have had, is that we have a Father in heaven. Regardless of how your father on Earth has treated you, you have a Father in heaven who has always been there and always will be there for you.

Malachi 4:6 tells us: “He will turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers.”

Have a blessed Father’s Day!



God’s Gift for Fathers

By Jack Countryman

Thank your father for his powerful influence in your life through the timeless truths found in Scripture and in God’s Gift for Fathers. Men will be empowered and encouraged through the spiritual wisdom found in the promises God makes specifically to fathers in His word. With a modern design and timeless content, this book is a classic gift for a father in your life.



Pocket Prayers for Dads

By Max Lucado

Dads wear many hats. From protector to playmate, confidante to counselor, no matter the role, families often rely on dads to lead with strength and faith. And in Pocket Prayers for Dads, Max Lucado offers 40 Scriptures and guided prayers that will help dads do just that.



Hugs for Dad: Stories, Sayings, and Scriptures to Encourage and Inspire

By John Smith

In the pages of this very special book, you’ll find a great many hugs that express your warmest feelings of love and admiration. Each part of this collection is chosen to inspire and encourage Dad in his life. Fascinating stories by the beloved author, personalized Scriptures by LeAnn Weiss, uplifting quotes by various well-known people and powerful messages by an ‘anonymous disciple’ come together to form enduring hugs that will warm Dad’s heart.



Dad Tired and Loving It: Stumbling Your Way to Spiritual Leadership

By Jerrad Lopes

Join a new generation of Christian husbands and fathers who want to be better spiritual leaders than their own fathers were. Get equipped and encouraged in your day-to-day life and become the man God is calling you to be — even when you’re ‘dad’ tired. This is a great gift for new dads.