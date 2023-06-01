Get ready to mark your calendars and join Love First Christian Center at the first annual Health Expo. The entire community is invited to come out to this free family-friendly event on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Whether you are young, old, or somewhere in between, there is something for everyone at the 2023 Health Expo.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to the importance of proactively taking care of ourselves and our loved ones,” said Phaaedra Parker McKesson, marketing manager for Love First Christian Center. “There are so many issues surrounding health and wellness.”

At the Love First Christian Center 2023 Health Expo, there will be various health care screenings, services and information available free of charge, providing attendees with invaluable knowledge on how to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Participants will enjoy fun activities for the whole family, all centered around health and wellness.

“Our pastor is a colon cancer survivor and understands the importance of health,” said McKesson. “We want this expo to be a benefit to our community and to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be on-site, as will the OnSpot Dermatology Bus, which will provide skin screenings. Breast cancer screenings will also be available during the event. Many other health vendors that will be available at the event for BayCare, Moffit, Hope Chiropractic and P2P Clinical Services.

“There are so many issues surrounding our health and wellness,” said McKesson. “Holding a health expo has been on the heart of our pastor, Charmaine Cousins, and now this is an opportunity for the community to get information on their own health and to participate in basic screenings.”

This event will allow people to come together as a community to prevent sickness and disease and take the first step towards better health.

In addition to the screenings, health vendors and business vendors, there will also be bounce houses for the children and food trucks. Love First Christian Center is located at 12847 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.lfcc.tv/expo or call the church office at 813-671-2009.