Missy’s Ink is now ‘Missy’s Ink & Laser’ after adding laser hair removal and electrolysis to its lineup of services for women in the Valrico area, allowing customers to add hair where they want and remove hair where they do not.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer laser hair removal and electrolysis to my clients,” said owner Missy Duncan. “These services are in high demand, and I am excited to be able to provide them in a safe and comfortable environment.”

Duncan completed her International Board of Electrologist Certification Exam on April 12. In addition to her new certifications, Duncan purchased a Soprano ICE laser hair removal machine. The machine provides virtually painless hair removal because the tip of the laser is -3 degrees Celsius.

Missy’s Ink & Laser is also one of few studios in the area to offer electrolysis, a hair removal service for women with lighter-colored hair.

“I’ll be one of the few people in this area who do electrolysis. It’s kind of a dying field but it is still needed,” explained Duncan.

Duncan’s certification was a huge accomplishment for her at 50 years old. After an over 30-hour laser and light-based hair removal course by the Florida Electrolysis Council, Duncan had to go to Orlando to take the exam.

“I’ve always not been a good test taker, so I was scared to death,” admitted Duncan. “But I had something to prove to myself pretty much. … It’s a huge accomplishment for sure.”

Duncan started Missy’s Ink in 2017 after being a photographer for 20 years. Looking for a change, a door opened for her to start her career in permanent makeup.

“God just lays it all out for you. When one door opens and another one closes, you kind of just run through it,” said Duncan.

Missy’s Ink offers permanent makeup, including areola pigmentation for breast cancer patients, in addition to hair removal services.

“I always try to treat my clients the way I would like to be treated as a client,” said Duncan. “And making women feel comfortable.”

For more information on Missy’s Ink, visit Duncan’s website at http://missysink.com/ or call 813-659-0648. Missy’s Ink is located in Crest Pointe Towne Center at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.