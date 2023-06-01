Nativity Catholic Church Hosts Patriotic Chorale

Nativity Catholic Church, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, is hosting the Plant City Community Chorale as it performs its 10th annual concert celebration of our country and its music, From Sea to Shining Sea, on Saturday, June 10. Under the direction of artistic director Coleman Flentge, the chorale will perform several patriotic favorites, including “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful,” “When the Saints Go Marching In” and of course “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

There will be moving gospels and spirituals, as well as songs that helped shape our country, such as “Imagine” by John Lennon, Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’” and the familiar “Stand by Me.” For more information, visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org or call 813-505-5441.

First Baptist Church Brandon Host Twist & Turns VBS

First Baptist Church of Brandon is hosting a Twists & Turns vacation Bible school (VBS) from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. ‘Spin the spinner,’ ‘beat the clock,’ ‘skip ahead,’ ‘level up’ and ‘play to win’ will keep everyone on their toes. You’ll need to bring your A game for this VBS.

Twists & Turns is a fantastical celebration of games of all kinds. From classic tabletop games to video games and more, kids will play their way through VBS while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of their lives. They’ll find that even when they mess up, it’s never ‘game over.’

VBS is for children ages 4 by Friday, September 1 through the completion of fifth grade. Visit www.fbcbrandon.org/vbs to register.

First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon Hosts Traveling Day Camp

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon is holding its Traveling Day Camp from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. Registration is now open to everyone. Your child will have a great time at First Presbyterian’s Traveling Day Camp with a full week of fun while they enjoy snacks, story time, crafts, activities and more. They’ll learn about Jesus and how to be kind to other kids as well. Sign up today.

For questions on ages, registration, times and more, please call Karen Weber at 813-545-2079 or Phoebe Irby at 813-431-6607. The cost for 1 to 5-year-olds is $40; the cost for rising first through fifth graders is $85. First Presbyterian Church of Brandon is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. Call the church office at 813-689-4597.

Extreme Kids Week 2023 At FishHawk Fellowship Church

FishHawk Fellowship Church is hosting a VBS with Extreme Kids Week from Monday, July 24-Thursday, July 27 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten through completed fifth grade. The cost is $50 per child. This includes the two Dry-FIT shirts, a drawstring bag, nightly dinner and nightly waterslides.

It will also have Family Movie Night on Friday, July 28 from 6-8 p.m. Registration closes on Monday, July 17. There is a waiver that must be signed for your child to participate in Extreme Week. Registration is required. If you have any registration questions, email ffckids@fishhawkfc.org. The church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Christian Comedian Presents A Night Of Laughter

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes Dr. Dennis ‘The Swan’ Swanberg, America’s ‘Minister of Encouragement,’ on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

If laughter is truly the best medicine, then Dr. Swanberg is just what the doctor ordered. With his down-home charm and heaping helping of hospitality, this Austin, Texas-born pastor-turned-comedian has won the hearts of audiences across the country.

Today, Dr. Swanberg performs to more than 250,000 people every year. And this year, Dr. Swanberg will appear at over 150 churches, conferences, businesses and concert events while his popular TBN and FamNet television shows continue to be aired weekly. He has also authored seven books, and an additional book on men’s ministry is scheduled to hit the marketplace during the upcoming year.

Advance tickets are $15, and a $20 donation will be requested at the door on the day of the concert. For more information visit www.sccumc.com.

Women’s Becoming Conference At The Crossing Church

The Crossing Church is hosting its Becoming Conference on Friday, June 23 from 7-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. The public is invited to attend the Women’s 2023 Becoming Conference, ‘Fearless,’ with guest speakers Megan Fate-Marshman, Elaine Fisher and The Crossing Pastor Tamara Dumas for a weekend designed to fill you up spiritually and activate your faith as to conquer the days ahead.

The Becoming Conference is an annual event where women from all over the Tampa Bay area gather to experience life-changing worship, fellowship and God-empowering messages. The cost is $79 if registered by Wednesday, June 7; the cost at the door is $89.

For more information, visit www.wearecrossing.com or call 813-626-0783.