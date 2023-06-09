The Riverview Woman’s Club is hosting a back-to-school lunch box drive to support local foster children through its partnership with West Florida Foster Care Services.

Until Friday, June 30, community members have the opportunity to purchase and drop off a new lunch box or make an online monetary donation for one. The club decided to host its first lunch box drive after a representative from West Florida Foster Care Services spoke at one of the organization’s monthly lunches.

“She informed us of a back-to-school event she was gearing up for where she wanted to provide all the necessary school supplies to foster parents,” said incoming President Dawn Myers.

West Florida Foster Care Services had already received a donation of 300 backpacks and knew it would need more supplies to fill the needs of the foster care children ahead of the school year.

“We learned that, oftentimes, in foster care, children are accustomed to receiving hand-me-downs. We are trying to obtain trendy, new possessions to show these children that they are loved by this community,” explained Myers.

The lunch box drive gives families the opportunity to support local foster children who are going back to school in August. The Riverview Woman’s Club is hoping to collect 300 lunch boxes to match the backpack donation.

“The RWC strives to educate its members on the very many organizations in our area that impact our community. When we heard of their need, we knew our network could provide,” said Myers.

The Riverview Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization that hosts meetings on the third Wednesday of each month. Guest speakers are invited to raise awareness for community needs and support education through scholarships and fundraiser events. The club is currently looking for guest speakers for the August 2023 through June 2024 calendar year.

New lunch boxes for children of all ages can be dropped off at Southshore Insurance Professionals at 11216 Winthrop Main Street in Riverview. Donations to the Riverview Woman’s Club can be made at www.riverviewwomansclub.org/donate.

For more information on the Riverview Woman’s Club or the lunch box drive, email riverviewwomansclub@gmail.com or sign up for the newsletter.