Florida Trade Academy Hires Chief Academic Officer

Florida Trade Academy (FTA), a groundbreaking program offering trade education programs for career seekers and job changers, has named longtime higher education leader Lynette Barcewicz as its first chief academic advisor. In this newly created role, Barcewicz is helping advance FTA’s mission to close the skill gap that has become increasingly prevalent in the U.S. and to become a reliable resource for talent at a time when millions of jobs remain unfilled.

For more information, visit its website at www.floridatradeacademy.org.

Teachers Wanted

Southshore Charter Academy, a tuition-free K-8 public charter school, located at 11667 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, is hiring for open positions for the 2023-24 school year.

For more information, to find a link to career opportunities or if you are interested in helping it to support students in striving for scholarship and success, visit its website at www.southshorecharter.org.

Home Care For The 21st Century Now Available

Home Care for the 21st Century is a woman-owned business located locally in Hillsborough County. It aims to keep our seniors safer and at home longer by offering a wide range of services that match clients’ needs, including companion care, skilled nursing care, transportation, medical equipment, telehealth monitoring, dementia care and more.

Families will enjoy peace of mind knowing that loved ones are safe and can maintain their independence in the comfort of their own home, and costs are significantly reduced compared with alternatives. At Home Care for the 21st Century, you are not just a number, you are part of the family.

Visit its website at www.homecareforthe21stcentury.com or call 833-786-2121 for additional information.

Vogt Insurance Advisory

Kevin Vogt, owner of Vogt Insurance Advisory, provides his clients with an educational experience that leaves them more informed about health insurance. This leads to the discovery of the coverage options that best fit their needs, budget and lifestyle.

Additional information about Vogt Insurance Advisory can be found on its website at www.vogtinsuranceadvising.us, on Facebook at Vogt Insurance Advisory and by calling 813-708-8070.

Dream That Big Publishing Celebrates Relaunch

Owned by Octoryia Robinson, Dream That Big Publishing is a Tampa Bay-based, royalty-free, collaborative self-publishing company that provides mentorship, workshopping, writing and publishing services along with resources to authors and aspiring authors. The team at Dream That Big Publishing are dedicated and talented professionals who have the skills and tools to awaken and inspire nonfiction writers.

Its office is located at 100 S. Ashley Dr., Ste. 600 in Tampa and is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Additional information can be found on its website at www.dreamthatbigpublishing.com, by following on Facebook at Dream That Big Publishing or by calling 813-708-7167.