Hillsborough Fleet Management Takes Prestigious Awards

Hillsborough County Fleet Management achieved a rare triple win at the 2023 NAFA Fleet Management Association’s annual contest recognizing the best fleets in the United States and Canada.

Hillsborough County Fleet Management provides asset management and policy development services for a fleet of 3,400 vehicles. The vehicles serve 30 county departments, county constitutional offices and various Florida agencies. Hillsborough County won all three categories for which it was eligible: Best Public Fleet; Fleet Professional of the Year, fleet management director Robert Stine; and Fleet Technician of the Year, Alex Gonzalez.

Christian Comedian Show In Sun City Center

If laughter truly is the best medicine, then Dr. Dennis ‘The Swan’ Swanberg is just what the doctor ordered. With his down-home charm and a heaping helping of hospitality, this pastor-turned-comedian has won the hearts of audiences across the country. Dr. Swanberg takes over 20 lovable impersonations, together with his side-splitting stories of growing up, families and the funny side of church to over 150 churches a year.

Catch his performance on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. Tickets can be purchased from the main office Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and online at www.sccumc.com in the events tab.

Summer Camps For Children And Young Adults With Special Needs

Johnson’s All Care, located at 1005 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, will be hosting a summer camp for children ages 5-13 years with special needs. Camp will run from Monday, June 5 through Tuesday, August 4 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be indoor and outdoor activities, including bowling, movies, music and crafts. The cost is $350 per week and includes outings and lunch. For additional information, contact Freda Johnson at jacchildcarecenter@gmail.com or call 813-360-6340.

Teens and young adults ages 16-22 years of age with special needs can attend summer camp at K2 Escape Academy, located 516 Corner Dr. in Brandon. Camp will run from June 5 through August 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; extended hours can be discussed. Activities will include themed celebrations, team sports, bowling and movies.

For more information, contact Jasmine White at jwhite.k2escapeinc@gmail.com or register online at www.k2escape.org.

Soccer Skills Summer Camp

Tampa Dynamo FC is holding a fun summer soccer skills camp for players of all skill levels. The camp will be at Summerfield Soccer Park and runs Monday through Friday, June 12-16, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The cost is $195, shirt included. Campers will work on skills, ball techniques, footwork, strategy, teamwork and, of course, fun games and trial matches.

For more information or to register, visit www.tampadynamofc.com.

Free Beer Returns To Busch Gardens For Limited Time

Busch Gardens is giving another reason to celebrate summer with free beer. It’s Busch Gardens’ way of saying thank you and helping guests cool down and beat the heat while enjoying new thrills, new shows, special events and fan-favorite animal experiences all summer long.

From now until Thursday, July 20, guests 21 and older can enjoy a free pour at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before park closure. For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.

Newsome High School Basketball Camps

Newsome High School will be offering basketball camps this summer for both boys and girls. The girls camp will run from June 5-8 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for girls entering grades four through nine. Boys entering grades four through six will have camp from Monday through Thursday, June 12-15 from 11 a.m-2 p.m., and grades seven through nine will have camp from Monday through Thursday, June 19-22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration paperwork can be collected from Newsome High School front office. Questions for girls camps can be emailed to scott.palmer@hcps.net and questions for boys camp can be directed to david.cassreino@hcpl.net.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Hosts Bingo Fundraiser

St. Stephen Catholic Church will be hosting a bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, July 18 at Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Along with bingo, there will be other fundraisers, with the proceeds going toward both church and nonprofit groups, like Homemakers of Hope, THORN Ministries and the HOPE organization.

Beth Israel Congregation Presents Annual Luncheon For New And Prospective Members

On Sunday, August 20, Beth Israel Congregation will sponsor a luncheon for new and prospective members at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center from 12 Noon until 2:30 p.m. The luncheon will welcome new and prospective members and provide an opportunity to interact with the board of directors. Resources for educational, spiritual, ritual and other personal needs that can benefit members will also be discussed.

Please contact Barry Ross at 1007barrybi@gmail.com before Monday, July 31 to reserve a place, as space is limited.

Bolts To Hold Brew Fest At AMALIE Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the sixth annual Bolts Brew Fest at AMALIE Arena on Friday, August 11 beginning at 8 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.

General admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m., ‘general admission plus’ tickets provide entry at 7 p.m., and VIP admission is at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://boltsbrewfest.com/.

Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Bingo Night Fundraiser

The Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is hosting a bingo night at the VFW Post in Ruskin on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for Thompson Elementary School in Ruskin. The cost is $20 for 10 game cards, cash only for game cards, raffle tickets and the bar. Please join the krewe for a night of fun and prizes to help support one of our local schools.

The VFW will have a steak dinner at 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. The VFW is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. to purchase dinner tickets in advance.