Titus and Renee Pea served in the United States Air Force; Titus served for 26 years, and Renee served for 22 years. In 2021, they were asked by a friend to make all of the arrangements for her fairytale destination wedding at the Twickenham Estate in Jefferson, North Carolina.

“When the guests and the bridal party walked into the reception hall, the looks on their faces were priceless,” Renee said. “As a team, my husband and I found our calling in floral design. We can design your dream flowers for any special occasion.”

The couple’s flowers are truly unique, as they are not real, they are fake — or faux.

“These aren’t your grandmother’s flowers,” Renee said. “They have a natural look and touch and are eco-friendly.”

The Peas are the owners of FauxReal Flowers in Brandon. “Our flowers will never wilt and are affordable for any budget,” Renee said. “We will customize, deliver, set up and pick up your arrangements for your events.”

Renee got into flower arranging as a way of relieving anxiety.

“My husband is very active in the Brandon community, and we wanted something to do together,” Renee said. “We had been looking at franchising, and we found FauxReal Flowers. I met with the franchise owners for two days and decided this was a perfect fit for us.”

The FauxReal Flowers model is a low-maintenance and fun business to be in, while offering franchisees a low investment cost for a great turnaround. The profits are high and the costs are low, which makes investing in FauxReal Flowers worth it.

“FauxReal Flowers are sustainable, rent-and-return flowers, so brides or event organizers get a luxury dream look at a fraction of the price,” Renee said. “Our goal is to give our clients everything they want and more without breaking the bank. This includes beautiful bouquets, arbors, walls, stands, accents and more at competitive prices.”

If you would like to learn more about FauxReal Flowers or hire FauxReal Flowers for your next event, you can visit the Peas website at www.brandon.fauxrealflowers.com or call them at 813-595-6374. You can also stop by their showroom, located at 1363 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.