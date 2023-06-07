A Riverview mom was surprised with a new 2022 Jeep Renegade ahead of Mother’s Day after winning a nationwide contest hosted by RNR Tire Express.

Mother of two and Air Force veteran Shayla Deppen showed up to RNR Tire Express thinking her husband just needed a new tire for his car. But, as they pulled up to the store off U.S. Highway 60, the balloons and crowd of people clued her into the fact that something else was going on.

“I’m shocked. I’m grateful. I just can’t believe it,” said Shayla.

Shayla’s husband, Marine veteran Dennis Deppen, nominated her for the competition, explaining how his wife has served her country, community and family. After separating from the Air Force to raise a family, Shayla supported her husband in his career and gave back to her neighborhood and military family. Shayla goes on walks with a plastic bag to pick up garbage around their community, hosts dinners for other Marines and brought snacks and water to a senior center after Hurricane Ian.

“It’s tough, but we really look for heartfelt, meaningful nominations that really explain a mother who goes above and beyond. And it’s hard, but there are so many deserving women. We narrow it down to a few and just go with our gut,” said national marketing director Candace Lovett about the selection process.

After reading over 15,000 nominations across the country, Shayla’s nomination was the one that stuck with the team.

“In a way, I kind of feel a little undeserving, but I’m just truly thankful because I know there are a lot of deserving mothers, so I just want to say happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers,” said Shayla.

This was RNR Tire Express’ seventh annual Mother’s Day giveaway. The annual contest gives the company a chance to recognize the hardworking mothers in their communities and give back to the customers they serve.

“I’m so grateful RNR Tire honored my wife because not only now do I know what an amazing mother she is, RNR Tire has given me the opportunity to share what an amazing mother she is to the entire world,” said Dennis.

For more information on RNR Tire Express, visit https://rnrtires.com/.