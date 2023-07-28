By Ashley Abene

Social media is always touting “find your tribe” to women, but this isn’t as easy of a task as it’s made out to be. However, there is a local group of Christian moms called Agape Moms Tampa that offers community and reading/discussions of biblical-centered books together. Agape Moms welcomes all moms to come as they are: messy hair, spit-up on clothes and all your imperfections.

Agape Moms Tampa Bay is described on its Facebook group page as “a tribe of women who are seeking after Jesus as we navigate mommy-hood together. In our family, you’ll be encouraged, not in competition; empowered, not just getting by; and embraced, regardless of your performance. As we bring everything back to the gospel, it unleashes us to live lives of purpose for God in the everyday mom stuff of life.”

This group meets weekly throughout most of the year and takes the summer off (other than monthly playdates). Each fall and spring, there are kickoff events for new and old members to meet and get to know each other before a new study starts. After the kickoff, weekly meetings consist of reading a book that always leads back to the Bible.

The kickoff event for fall is on Thursday, August 17. There is a Brandon morning and evening group that meets at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Bell Shoals Church, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. There is also a Lithia morning group that meets at 9 a.m. at the Chapel at FishHawk at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia.

The Brandon and Lithia groups will be reading two different Bible-centered studies. The Brandon morning and evening group will be reading the book None Like Him by Jen Wilkin. This book focuses on understanding the wonder of God’s character and using that lens to understand who we are in Christ. However, the Lithia morning group will be reading Agape Moms Tampa Bay area director Jessica Hundley’s book, entitled enCountering Culture: Teaching Your Kids God’s Truth in a World of Lies.

Hundley said that her book “focuses on giving moms the tools to teach their children how to navigate today’s culture from a biblical perspective.”

More information on Agape Moms can be found by joining its Facebook page entitled ‘Agape Moms Tampa Bay’ or by emailing Hundley at ​agapemomstampabay@gmail.com.