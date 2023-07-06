Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More Opens

Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More of Brandon provides creative individual designs and unique selling points. The shop features direct-to-garment printing, screen printing, vinyl printing and direct-to-film printing on a wide variety of items, including T-shirts, hoodies, ball caps, tote bags and more, all with a fast turnaround, often within 24 hours. Embroidery services are also available. Customers receive free in-person design help, and there are no minimum quantities or setup fees.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be free T-shirts for the first 100 people and food, fun and drinks for all.

Big Frog of Brandon is located at 935 E. Brandon Blvd. For more information, visit its website at www.bigfrog.com/brandon/, call 813-684-2873 or email brandon@bigfrog.com.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a full-service design, installation and maintenance outdoor lighting company. It knows that outdoor and landscape lighting is one of the most effective ways of adding beauty and value to your home. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is America’s most trusted residential outdoor lighting specialists, and it provides the perfect placement of lighting fixtures to transform your home.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is located at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 113 in Brandon, additional information can be found on its website at www.outdoorlights.com/brandon/ or by calling 813-755-4344.

The Artzy Mermaid

The Artzy Mermaid is uniquely both a coastal art boutique and a paint-and-sip-style venue where various types of fun painting and art classes are offered. Classes are available for both children and adults in a wide variety of disciplines, including art made with seashells, crushed glass, resin and beads.

Private parties can also be arranged and are ideal for birthdays, bridal showers and corporate events, so stop by and unleash your creativity. The Artzy Mermaid also showcases local Florida artists’ work, which is for sale in the boutique.

For more information, visit its website at https://theartzymermaid.com/ or call 813-649-0366.

Ruskin Seafood Company Opens

The Ruskin Seafood Company is owned and operated by longtime friends Chris Marrero and Ryan Garis, who are very excited to be opening the store in their hometown. Ruskin Seafood Company will offer a wide selection of fresh and frozen fish and shellfish, including grouper, snapper, yellowtail and even gator meat; fish dips; soups; ceviche; and key lime pie.

The store is located at 701 U.S. Hwy. 41 S., Ste. D in Ruskin. For more information, call 813-649-7900.

Vine Vegan Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Vine Vegan of Brandon celebrated the opening of its plant-based eatery with a multichamber ribbon-cutting hosting the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, Brandon Chamber of Commerce and Hearts & Heels.

Owner Danielle Stevens opened Vine Vegan six months ago in the location that was previously Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium. Providing dishes that reflect a multicultural influence and feature many of the veggies, spices and techniques that we all enjoy, she promises you will love your dining experience! Stevens’ goal is to “blow the minds of carnivores all over Brandon,” and she guarantees even the most critical skeptic that they will not miss their meat-based meals.

Visit Vine Vegan at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon on Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. You can read more about Vine Vegan’s story or view its menu at https://vinevegan.com/.

New Christian Academy Opening

Tyndale Christian Academy is a new classical Christian academy that will be opening with a kindergarten class this fall at the First Baptist Church of Dover, located at 3223 Gallagher Rd. in Dover.

The vision of the school is to add one grade level each year. As a ministry of First Baptist Church of Dover, the goal is to train virtuous leaders with Christ at the center of all subjects and curriculum. Through high academic expectations and a Biblical foundation, Tyndale’s desire is to help students develop to their fullest potential.

Visit its website for additional information at https://tyndalechristianacademy.com/.

Celebrate Christmas In July At Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is running a Christmas in July sale, culminating with the National Bridal Summer event. Select dresses and accessories are up to 50 percent off and wedding gown preservation will be offered at 10 percent off. The eighth annual National Bridal Summer Event will run from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23 at independent, locally owned bridal retailers.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview in the Winthrop Plaza. For additional information or to book an appointment, visit its website at https://satinandlacebridalboutique.com/, email manager@satinandlacebridalboutique.com or call 813-928-0504.

Hope For Her Celebrates Supporting Women In Our Community

Hope for Her hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber Commerce, celebrating over 16 years supporting women in our community. As a nonprofit founded by women who have endured serious life challenges, Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.

Women who need help can call 813-309-3357 or visit its location behind Bay Life Church at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon. It is open for services from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You can find out more about Hope for Her, what it offers and how you can support its program by visiting www.hopeforherfl.org.

Small-pet Boarder Opens In Valrico

Valrico’s newest dog lodging facility, Adorable Ankle Biters Bed & Biscuit, is now open and operated by Dena Craig, veteran groomer and owner of Adorable Pets by Dena. Wanting to provide a safe and comfortable place for her small-pet clients to feel comfortable leaving their fur babies while they are away, Craig opened Adorable Ankle Biters Bed & Biscuit for small pets only and provides a warm, inviting feel of a Southern bed and breakfast with private bedroom areas and an indoor park that feels outdoorsy.

Services offered include tuck-in and cuddle time, doggy massages, Jacuzzi baths, breakfast in bed and ice cream treats. There is also a full-time paw-activities director to organize fun playtimes for your pups.

Located at 3220 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico, it is open from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and on weekends by appointment. For more information, call 813-324-9400, email adorableanklebiters@gmail.com or visit https://adorableanklebiters.com/.