LeHeal Biogenix Participates In Campaign To Support Veterans

LeHeal Biogenix is committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need. That commitment has prompted it to join forces with the Brothers In Arms Foundation and Regenative Labs to provide much-needed services to veterans in the Tampa Bay area.

Through this donation campaign, the clinic hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of our veterans by providing health care services that address pain from damaged tissue.

“We are honored to be a part of this initiative to give back to our veterans who have given so much for our country,” said LeHeal Biogenix provider Gavril Green-Goodman, ARNP (combat veteran and flight nurse with U.S. Air Force).

The donation campaign is open to all Marine Special Forces and Recon veterans in the Tampa Bay area who are in need of health care services to treat missing or damaged tissue. Instead of covering up the pain with steroids, this type of care addresses the real tissue issue.

Veterans interested in receiving healthcare services from LeHeal Biogenix can contact Regenative Labs for more information by calling 1-800-891-3452, ext. 1700 or emailing info@regenativelabs.com.

Vine Vegan Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Vine Vegan of Brandon celebrated the opening of its plant-based eatery with a multichamber ribbon-cutting hosting the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, Brandon Chamber of Commerce and Hearts & Heels.

Owner Danielle Stevens opened Vine Vegan six months ago in the location that was previously Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium. Providing dishes that reflect a multicultural influence and feature many of the veggies, spices and techniques that we all enjoy, she promises you will love your dining experience! Stevens’ goal is to “blow the minds of carnivores all over Brandon,” and she guarantees even the most critical skeptic that they will not miss their meat-based meals.

Visit Vine Vegan at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon on Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. You can read more about Vine Vegan’s story or view its menu at https://vinevegan.com/.

Keystone Yoga Celebrates Ribbon-cutting

Keystone Yoga, located at 119 W. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon, recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

Keystone Yoga believes yoga is for everyone, no matter your experience or knowledge of yoga. It helps you dissolve stress, calm your worries and find happiness within the physical body while also building strength and flexibility. Its teachers each offer unique insights in their classes, based on its various teacher trainings. One thing they all have in common is their passion for sharing this practice that has transformed and changed their lives.

Yoga is not just a physical practice but also a time to move inward to connect your body, mind and spirit. Whether you are looking to find calm amongst chaos, a good sweat or a deep rest, Keystone Yoga has something for you.

Be sure to take advantage of its new student special — 30 days of regularly scheduled classes for only $49. Visit its website at www.keystoneyogafl.com or call 570-401-2416 for more information.

Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More Opens

Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More of Brandon provides creative individual designs and unique selling points. The shop features direct-to-garment printing, screen printing, vinyl printing and direct-to-film printing on a wide variety of items, including T-shirts, hoodies, ball caps, tote bags and more, all with a fast turnaround, often within 24 hours. Embroidery services are also available. Customers receive free in-person design help, and there are no minimum quantities or setup fees.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be free T-shirts for the first 100 people and food, fun and drinks for all.

Big Frog of Brandon is located at 935 E. Brandon Blvd. For more information, visit its website at www.bigfrog.com/brandon/, call 813-684-2873 or email brandon@bigfrog.com.

TRU Aesthetics Provides Wellness Services

TRU Aesthetics is an aesthetics and wellness practice located at 1218 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 2-14 in Brandon. It specializes in facial contouring, antiaging, skin rejuvenation and wellness. It offers minimally invasive medical treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots, to enhance a patient’s natural beauty and overall well-being. The goal is to help you look better, not different.

For additional information, visit its website at https://mytruaesthetics.com/ or call 813-696-1710.

Hope For Her Celebrates Supporting Women In Our Community

Hope for Her hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber Commerce, celebrating over 16 years supporting women in our community. As a nonprofit founded by women who have endured serious life challenges, Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.

Women who need help can call 813-309-3357 or visit its location behind Bay Life Church at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon. It is open for services from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You can find out more about Hope for Her, what it offers and how you can support its program by visiting www.hopeforherfl.org.

Small-pet Boarder Opens In Valrico

Valrico’s newest dog lodging facility, Adorable Ankle Biters Bed & Biscuit, is now open and operated by Dena Craig, veteran groomer and owner of Adorable Pets by Dena. Wanting to provide a safe and comfortable place for her small-pet clients to feel comfortable leaving their fur babies while they are away, Craig opened Adorable Ankle Biters Bed & Biscuit for small pets only and provides a warm, inviting feel of a Southern bed and breakfast with private bedroom areas and an indoor park that feels outdoorsy.

Services offered include tuck-in and cuddle time, doggy massages, Jacuzzi baths, breakfast in bed and ice cream treats. There is also a full-time paw-activities director to organize fun playtimes for your pups.

Located at 3220 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico, it is open from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and on weekends by appointment. For more information, call 813-324-9400, email adorableanklebiters@gmail.com or visit https://adorableanklebiters.com/.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a full-service design, installation and maintenance outdoor lighting company. It knows that outdoor and landscape lighting is one of the most effective ways of adding beauty and value to your home. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is America’s most trusted residential outdoor lighting specialists, and it provides the perfect placement of lighting fixtures to transform your home.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is located at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 113 in Brandon, additional information can be found on its website at www.outdoorlights.com/brandon/ or by calling 813-755-4344.

The Artzy Mermaid

The Artzy Mermaid is uniquely both a coastal art boutique and a paint-and-sip-style venue where various types of fun painting and art classes are offered. Classes are available for both children and adults in a wide variety of disciplines, including art made with seashells, crushed glass, resin and beads.

Private parties can also be arranged and are ideal for birthdays, bridal showers and corporate events, so stop by and unleash your creativity. The Artzy Mermaid also showcases local Florida artists’ work, which is for sale in the boutique.

For more information, visit its website at https://theartzymermaid.com/ or call 813-649-0366.

Riverview Woman’s Club Supports West Central Foster Care

Throughout the months of May and June, while everyone was preparing for and enjoying summer, the Riverview Woman’s Club prepared for the start of the 2023-24 school year. Supporting West Central Foster Care’s back-to-school drive, the goal of which is to supply local foster families with the many necessities their children need to be successful in school, the club raised money for and donated over 200 new lunch boxes for local students.

Bay Area Cardiology And Vascular Associates Joins Cardiovascular Associates Of America

Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced that Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates (BACVA) has joined its elite physician alliance. BACVA has four offices in Brandon, Sun City Center, Riverview and Tampa. The doctors are board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and provide diagnostic and customized treatment services for a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. They focus on individual patients’ needs and their long-term health and vitality.

“Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates is excited to partner with CVAUWA as we continue to expand our ability to provide cutting-edge, high-quality and high-value cardiovascular care in the Tampa Bay area,” said Stephen Mester, MD, managing partner of BACVA.

“It’s a tremendous honor to partner with the outstanding physicians and staff at Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates. They are ‘the’ leading cardiovascular group in the greater Tampa Bay area,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer of CVAUSA.

For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit https://cvausa.com/. For information on Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates, visit www.bayareacardiology.net.