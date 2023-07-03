Hillsborough County Aging Services offers Adult Day Services at several locations, including the Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center, located at 3940 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon. There are also centers located in Plant City and Tampa.

Hillsborough County Adult Day Services offers comprehensive health, social, supportive and therapeutic services for functionally impaired seniors in a community-based setting. Adult Day Services aims to help families whose loved ones wish to remain at home but struggle with providing care. The services are for Hillsborough County residents 60 years old and older who have decreased physical, mental or social function.

Daniel Tillotson of Lithia is a caregiver for his wife of 60 years, Virginia, who suffers from dementia. She has been attending Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center for over a year. Tillotson said, “It is daunting to be a caregiver. We want to stay together at home.” He added, “The center gives me respite care. It gives me time to take care of myself, run errands and take care of the house. It also allows her to socialize.”

“The staff at the center are well trained and very professional. Virginia is excited to see her friends and enjoys participating in the daily activities. She is much happier because she is not just sitting at home,” Tillotson said.

The Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. It offers a set schedule each day. Clients select the days they want to attend.

Christine West, center manager, said, “The caregivers are the heroes. We allow caregivers to work and get respite care for themselves.”

Clients who attend can receive breakfast, lunch and a snack offered intermittently through the day’s activities. In addition, the center offers support care for caregivers on the third Thursday of the month from 3-4 p.m.

If you are interested in touring the center and need information on applying to attend, you can call West at 813-330-7964.