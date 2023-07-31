As summer is winding down, parents and children begin to prepare for a new and exciting school year. Anticipation of making new friends and learning new things can bring its own challenges to plenty of students. Many families use this time to renew family routines, and in those routines we all need to remember to center our families around Christ.

Whether you are attending a public or private school, homeschooling or are about to attend a different school from last year, we all need to stay focused on putting God first in our collective lives. Start mornings with a devotion or family prayer. End the days with sharing our thoughts with each other and with God. Make God part of your daily routines this school year.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths,” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Have a blessed school year.



Make It Count: 180 Devotions for the School Year

By Sue Christian

From September to June, students’ calendars are filled with homework, exams, football games, play rehearsals, concerts and more. Remind them to slow down and focus on their daily faith walk with this school-year devotional. Filled with brief inspirational thoughts, quotations and prayers, it will encourage young hearts in the things that matter most throughout the school year.



Decisions, Decisions Devotions for Kids: Featuring 40 Fun, Choose-an-Ending Stories

By Trisha Priebe

For decades, young readers have enjoyed ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ stories — now there’s a Christian devotional with a similar twist. This faith-based book features 40 fun choose-an-ending stories that 8 to 12-year-old readers will relate to, all of them describing everyday experiences and the ways we might respond to them. Each story includes three possible endings to select from, plus a final wrap-up page that will help students make solid, Bible-based decisions throughout their lives.



One-minute Devotions for Kids

By Jan de Wet

This faith-based book is geared to tweens ages 8-12 years old and will guide readers to follow in Jesus’ footsteps by following God’s Word when making decisions while facing challenging situations at school or playing sports. This one-minute devotional has a daily reading based on the calendar year, and a Scripture verse followed by devotional thought. Themes include following God, obedience, the purpose of prayer and much more.



How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God and Science

By Louie Giglio, Tama Fortner

How Great Is Our God was written for elementary-age kids who are curious about the natural world and God’s role in it. Packed with amazing scientific facts, beautiful photography and fun illustrations, this book covers topics like space and time, Earth and weather, the human body, animals, plants and more. It is recommended for ages 6-10 years old.