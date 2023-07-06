Once again, there will be a Newsome High School alumnus on the roster for the United States Naval Academy as Tyler Edwards, class of 2023, has committed to play tight end for the midshipmen in Annapolis, Maryland. His longtime dream fulfilled, Edwards is excited to get to work for the Navy and head coach Brian Newberry. On June 29, Edwards was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027, which kicks off six weeks of basic training.

After years of hard work and dedication, Edwards has achieved his goal of playing Division I football, but he certainly did not do so alone. Edwards is quick to credit his support system with playing an active role in getting him to where he wanted to be. From coach Joe to coach Sedrick to his teammates, he makes it clear that he could not have done this alone. However, his biggest motivators and supporters are his parents, who he said instilled skills in him that will help him find success at the academy and cheered him on the entire way.

“My biggest supporters are my parents; they’ve taught me everything I know, and I can only wish to be as great as them someday. This whole process of getting to this point has been a huge honor, and without my parents by my side, it would never have been possible. I can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done, and continue to do, for me,” Edwards said.

While Edwards is excited to get into training camp and integrate himself into the offense at Navy, playing for a U.S. service academy, and ultimately serving in the military, was not always part of his game plan, which was simply to get to the Division I level however he could. The Naval Academy came into the picture when a coach went to Newsome to speak with a few of the players, and Edwards had realized this as a legitimate path.

“My family has a history of serving in the military, and I have always had the utmost respect for those who chose to serve, so when I thought the Naval Academy might be an actual option, it immediately became a front-runner when I was making my commitment decision.”

The hard work is not done yet, as being a student at the Naval Academy is a huge commitment in itself, but to balance that with the responsibilities of playing on the football team is no easy task. Edwards is ready for it though, and he is looking forward to the grind and the challenges that come along with it.