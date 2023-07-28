Proverbs 28:19 (NLT):

“19 A hard worker has plenty of food, but a person who chases fantasies ends up in poverty.”

In this verse, we see one benefit of hard work: Those who are willing to work will always have food to eat. The Bible makes it clear that if a man does not work, he should not eat.

2 Thessalonians 3:10 (NLT):

“10 Even while we were with you, we gave you this command: ‘Those unwilling to work will not get to eat.’”

People often run from hard work, but work should be your best friend. Working can move a person out of poverty and into prosperity. The key question is, who are you working for? The goal should be to work for yourself. I realized an amazing truth: People often work harder for others than they do for themselves.

We can have anything we want once we are willing to put in the work. What I love about this principle is that most people are not willing to do the work, which makes success that much easier for people who are. Success does not happen by accident but by consistent action towards a goal.

The Holy Grail of every business owner is duplicatable and predictable income. Our goal should be to get our business down to a science so that we can predict, track, adjust and fine-tune our business at any moment. Success is always available; people just refuse to put in the hard work to have it. Success also does not discriminate. The key to it is hard work.

Prayer:

Father God, I thank You for the spirit to work and all the benefits that come with diligence and hard work, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 57.