The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently hosted a special luncheon at the Winthrop Barn Theatre to present the launch of the new Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) program. The lead sponsor of the program, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA), was represented by the attendance of keynote speaker Greg Slater, executive director and CEO; Brian Ramirez, project manager; Keisha Boyd Pickett, director of communications, strategy and community engagement; Tiana Hill, business operations manager; and Frederick Pekala, toll operations specialist. Representing the Gold Sponsor of the program was Suncoast Credit Union leadership development manager Alexander Savon and Suncoast Credit Union branch manager (Riverview) Kendra Wilson.

The Launch Luncheon began with Ny’Kole Krivda, GRCC CEO and president, welcoming attendees, thanking the sponsors of the program and introducing Slater of THEA. As an experienced CEO with a demonstrated history of working in all aspects of transportation, Slater is passionate about innovation, a system focus and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

Krivda further explained that the LEAD program is designed to educate and advance career possibilities and not just serve as a meet-and-greet or show-and-tell program. There will be eight (8) total sessions, one per month, and attendees will be required to complete at least six of the eight sessions for certification. Participants will need to successfully complete a program assessment, upon which they will receive certification by Credly, powered by Pearson. The topics, dates and instructors of the eight sessions are as follows:

Tuesday, August 15 — Identifying the Importance of Effective Communication with Dave Boyle, executive director of YMCA Camp Cristina; Tuesday, September 19 — Managing Change and Innovation with Gabriel Mbulo, MBA, financial advisor at Edward Jones; Tuesday, October 10 — Important Managerial Issues with Krivda, B.Sc., MBA-HRM, CEO and president of GRCC; Tuesday, November 14 — The Management Environment with Savon, leadership development manager at Suncoast Credit Union; January 9, 2024 — Business Development, Planning and Goal Setting with Jeff Campbell, fractional CFO and commercial loan broker; February 13, 2024 — Managing Organizational and Interpersonal Communication with Ramirez, project manager at Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority; March 19, 2024 — Controlling Work and Organizational Processes with Ma. Isabella Rosal, LBBP, of 7thSky Ventures, Tampa Bay Rum Society and Battle Tampa Bay; and April 9, 2024 — Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship Ventures with Robert Pierce, III, MBA, business consultant at Florida Small Business Development Center, and Barry Haynes, MBA, business consultant at Florida Small Business Development Center.

If you would like to register for the GRCC LEAD program, please visit the GRCC website at www.riverviewchamber.com, or call the office with any questions at 813-234-5944. You do not have to be a member of the chamber to participate in this Leadership, Education and Development program.