By Anna Edlund

LEGO lovers of all ages are called to the Florida State Fairgrounds for the Brick Fan Fest event. On Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., builders will be able to enjoy LEGO displays, compete in contests, visit block vendors, interact with special guests and show off their own creativity.

A variety of displays, made by fans and experts, will be set up throughout the event for viewers to enjoy. The builds range from complicated fairy-tale and aquarium zones to classic train and city layouts. Some invite viewers to scavenge for hidden bricks, while others interactively allow guests to add on their own creative builds.

Those with a craving for competition can become involved with activities such as RC car battles, master build challenges, racing ramps and more to put their LEGO creativity to the test. Free-building stations will be set up to practice skills for competitions, or to just explore using the bricks. Vendor booths are another way to get involved, as enthusiasts can buy and sell special minifigures and sets.

“We want to see what everyone else is building and are interested in their build techniques and ideas. Go check out all the amazing displays and see things you won’t normally see anywhere else,” explained Brian Peckham, a longtime LEGO lover who plans to attend the event with his 7-year-old son.

As guests walk around, they will see some familiar faces. A large list of master builders and guest speakers will be making appearances, including contestants of the popular LEGO Masters show. Season-two winners Mark and Steven Erickson are among the list of experts who will be offering photo opportunities, leading interactive STEM activities and offering lots of tips. Characters from movie universes such as Star Wars and Marvel will also be set up throughout, wielding LEGO builds of iconic objects such as Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s shield.

“He is extremely excited to see all the builds and LEGO for sale. It is going to be awesome to see the people that we have watched on the LEGO Masters for sure,” Peckham said about his son regarding the upcoming event activities.

No matter their age or skill level, the Brick Fan Fest offers fun for all LEGO enjoyers. Get involved by purchasing tickets, applying to be a vendor or registering as an exhibitor.

For more information, visit the event website at https://brickfanfest.com/ or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BrickFanFest/.