The Knights of Columbus 8th Annual Charity Golf Classic, sponsored by Mother Seton Council 6724, will take place on Saturday, September 16. This year, it will be held at River Hills Country Club, located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

“The proceeds will be used for charitable events throughout the year,” explained Neil Waid, council community director. “We support organizations such as Special Olympics, Lopez Exceptional Center and veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, along with various other local organizations that are on the club’s list of recipients.”

“Donations are also made to support the Homeless Veterans Outreach, Nativity Outreach food bank and Veteran Families in Need each year,” said Waid.

Registration will be September 16 from 12 Noon-1:15 p.m. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart rental, range balls, a gift bag, a light lunch and a dinner buffet. Tee-off time will be promptly at 1:30 p.m. with a four-person scramble to add to the excitement of the day.

Registration fees are $125 per golfer, $500 for a foursome. There will be prizes for first, second and Third-place finishers, putting contest, closest to the pin, and men’s and women’s longest drive. In addition, there are four hole-in-one contests. You could win $10,000 dollars at one designated hole and three other holes will have prizes to shoot for. There will be additional opportunities to win some great raffle baskets, a 50/50 contest and live-auction items.

“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization,” Waid explained.

This selfless organization believes in and supports the true meanings of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. The organization is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the annual event in addition to items of all kinds for the raffle and silent auction.

For individual and foursome registration forms, as well as sponsorship and donation opportunities, go to www.knightsgolfclassic.com or email Jonathan Lodrigues at kofcgolfclassic@gmail.com.

You may register and pay by check with registration forms to: Mother Seton Council #6724, Post Office Box 1327, Brandon, Florida 33511. Make checks payable to: Mother Seton 6724.