Just a year after the Ioniq 5 scored a triple whammy of wins at an awards program, its newer sibling, the 2023 Ioniq 6, has earned identical top honors: World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. The World Car Awards is comprised of worldwide professional automotive journalists, so there is significant validity in the recognition bestowed upon this very fine sedan.

Hyundai recently showcased the award winner to the automotive media in Savannah, Georgia, whereabouts the Ioniq 6, along with other Hyundai and Genesis vehicles, will be built. Covering nearly 3,000 acres, the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will employ 8,100 people. With a price tag of $5.4 billion, the EV assembly plant will produce 300,000 vehicles a year and then top up at 500,000. Full production will be in early 2025. The most aerodynamic Hyundai ever looks to attract millennials, singles or couples, to transition from gas to electric.

The single-speed direct transmission Ioniq 6 will come in three choices: a 53 kWh lithium polymer battery that produces 149 horsepower and has a 240-mile charge. The 77.4 kWh battery with the rear-wheel drive and a single motor (225 hp) can go 361 miles, and the all-wheel drive and dual motor (320 hp) can reach 316 miles. On a 240-volt, it will take about seven hours, but a fast DC charge (350 kW) can load up 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Prices start at $41,600 and peak at $56,100, depending on the trim (SE standard, SE, SEL, Limited). And a leased Ioniq 6 does qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Other good news is that Hyundai offers a two-year complimentary charge at any Electrify America station.

Up front, jewel-like parametric-pixel LED headlights, a wide bumper and active grille shutters convey a distinctive presence. As you near the vehicle, the flush automatic door handles are a sight to behold! The base SE model comes with high-tech dual 12.3 screens for infotainment and a digital instrument cluster of a speedometer, a power gauge, a charge level as well as digital and trip odometers. The column-mounted shifter is straightforward to operate. Eight-way power driver and six-way adjustable front-passenger heated seats, dual auto AC, 60/40 rear seat, bridge-type center console and a leather tilt/telescopic steering column are offered at no extra cost.

Dual front and side airbags; side curtain airbag; electronic stability and traction controls; brake assist; rearview camera; blind-spot, forward-collision and rear-cross traffic collision avoid assists; front avoid, lane-keep and follow assists; front crumple zones; tire pressure monitoring system; and daytime running lights are standard.

As summer peaks alongside gas prices, the Ioniq 6 is a no-brainer. Its futuristic appearance and cutting-edge technology make the midsize sedan an enticing choice. And Hyundai’s five-year, 60,000-mile new vehicle and 10-year, 100,000-mile electric battery warranties should convince you to sign on the dotted line.