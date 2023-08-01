To honor 20 years of Crossroads Ace Hardware, the three largest locations will be celebrating all month long in August.

The Sun City Center location will start the festivities on Saturday, August 12, the party then moves to the Big Bend location on Saturday, August 19 and finally to the Lithia location on Saturday, August 26. Each weekend, the hosting store will be giving away a Weber grill, an EGO line trimmer and a Milwaukee two-piece drill set. Along with these prizes, the stores will be grilling and giving away food samples, offering $5 off propane refills and a 20 percent off Everything-You-Can-Fit-In-A-Bucket sale. There will also be multiple vendors each day with demonstrations and giveaways.

“Reaching 20 years of serving our community shows me that our neighbors have appreciated our helpfulness and our support of local schools, churches and organizations,” said Drew Atchison, regional manager of Crossroads Ace Hardware.

The first Crossroads Ace Hardware store was opened in 2003 by Tim Gibson and Billy Atchison in Lithia. Two years later, the pair opened the second store in the Riverview/Apollo Beach area.

Billy’s son was in high school when the first two stores were opened, and by the time he was in his late 20s, the three of them purchased their third store in Sun City Center in 2015. This location relocated to a brand-new building in Wimauma in December 2019. The fourth location, located in North Riverview, opened its doors in February 2017.

“My literal blood, sweat and tears are embedded in the concrete of our first store. I feel honored to be able to continue carrying on what our team has worked so hard to build,” said Drew.

To show their gratitude for the community, the family and team at Crossroads Ace Hardware do their best to give back and be available when aid is needed. The team knows that without their customer’s loyalty, they wouldn’t be around today.

For more information, please contact Drew at drew@crossroadsace.com or 813-478-0633.