By Avery Ranieri

The new AdventHealth Care Pavilion Bloomingdale, at the corner of Boyette Road and Bell Shoals Road, introduces vast types of fundamental care in one place. The variety of technologies and professional support is reassuring and responsive for patients. Before arrival, patients can schedule appointments and check in for free online.

Patient experience is one of the most important factors to this team of hardworking and dedicated staff. Victor Odoh, market director of AdventHealth’s East Care Pavilions, shared, “Patients appreciate the ability to make appointments, complete registration and communicate with their care team online. The convenience of services like imaging and lab all under one roof, along with the availability of evening and Saturday hours, all contribute to a positive experience for our patients.”

This efficiency turns what are usually long-lasting doctors’ appointments into an in-and-out style practice while still receiving high-quality patient care. Such a streamlined experience makes visits more accommodating for people’s schedules.

This $12.3 million establishment offers a wide range of technologies that better patient experience and treatment. Jason Newmeyer, president and CEO of AdventHealth Riverview, stated, “These include primary care physicians; cardiology care; physical therapy; diagnostic imaging, such as MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, bone density and 3D mammography; as well as outpatient lab services.”

Access to such advanced equipment guarantees a patient’s diagnosis and that their needs are properly taken care of. Primary and special care physicians strive to have patients leave with a solution.

Newmeyer said, “We aim to enhance the health care experience for the community and provide them with the quality care they deserve.”

The locality of AdventHealth’s Bloomingdale Care Pavilion provides a home base in the health system to the surrounding community. It is in AdventHealth’s best interest to pursue positive happenings to remaster local health. By bringing this comprehensive range of services under one roof, this new kind of convenience is key to a healthy future.

For more information or how to book an appointment through this location, visit www.adventhealth.com/care-pavilion/adventhealth-care-pavilion/bloomingdale. AdventHealth Care Pavilion Bloomingdale is located at 13403 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.