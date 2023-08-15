One of the keys to getting a good job is how you dress. This goes beyond the job interview and extends into dressing professionally so that you can make a positive impression on those around you. In order to empower women who experience poverty and other life affecting challenges, Dress for Success Tampa Bay is there to help.

Dress for Success Tampa Bay is an affiliate of a global organization with nearly 143 affiliates in 23 countries. The Tampa Bay affiliate was started in 1998, and it has served over 35,000 women. Its services empower women who are experiencing poverty, seeking reemployment and have a need for skills development to compete in the current job market. Women are referred to Dress for Success through various referral agencies. Dress for Success’ passion for empowering women and moving them towards economic independence encompasses all that it does.

Katie McGill, executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, said, “Women who are underemployed or unemployed reach out to us for assistance. We do not go away. The women receive continuous assistance. Our support is full circle and ongoing through Professional Women’s Group (PWG) and mentorships.”

Dress for Success Tampa Bay has three locations, including 1705 N. Howard Ave. in Tampa, 9215 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa and another in St. Petersburg.

Dress for Success provides each client with professional attire to secure employment. Besides physically equipping the client with apparel and accessories, its programs build confidence through various skill development workshops, life skills and personal development workshops and financial education classes.

However, Dress for Success cannot do this alone. It needs the community’s support for its programs by hosting or sponsoring events, speaking engagements, educational programs and other fundraising events to help raise money, spread awareness and connect like-minded people together.

All year long, Dress for Success is celebrating the milestone of 25 years of serving the Tampa Bay community by empowering women to reach their full potential. The community is invited to celebrate with Dress for Success by attending an evening gala on Wednesday, October 4 from 5-9 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown hotel.

McGill said, “This magical evening will include live music, raffle prizes, a live auction and special guests who support our mission.”

For more information, please visit https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org.