By Sophia Walck

On Saturday, September 30 starting at 8:30 a.m., Ellel Ministries will hold a day of fun activities and races at its Restoration Run, including a 5K trail run and 1-mile walk, at the Ellel Ministries USA headquarters on 1708 English Acres Dr. in Lithia.

Ellel Ministries is a nondenominational Christian ministry that seeks to help people overcome any emotional, physical or spiritual hardships life has put in their paths. Founded in 1987 in England, Ellel has since spread around the world to help fulfill individuals’ purposes and destinies on this earth through God’s order. With this race, Ellel hopes to accomplish restoration in all participants, as well as invite new members into its community.

Director of Ellel USA Matt Moore said, “We understand from the Bible that God has created us as body, soul and spirit. Through the difficulties of life, many people are wounded in one or more of these parts and need healing that only God, their Maker, can provide for them. God calls Himself the Great Physician and He wants to heal those who will come to Him and apply His truth in their lives. As a ministry, we share truth from the Bible that, when applied in the lives of those who are suffering from various of life’s wounds, brings healing and restoration. That’s why we’ve called this Restoration Run.”

Officiated by Florida Road Race Management, Ellel Ministries hopes that this race will “raise support for and familiarize our community with what we offer as a ministry” and bring people together to enjoy the 140 acres of beautiful land on the property. Aside from the race, other fun activities will be available. This includes face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, free hotdogs and Chick-fil-A as well as yard games like cornhole and ring tosses. Local Christian bands will also be playing live for the audience. All activities are aimed at engaging anyone in the area who wants to join; all are welcome.

“We ask all attendees to bring a canned food item to support Metropolitan Ministries,” Moore said.

For more information and how to register, please visit https://ellel.org/usa/events/2023/09/restoration-run.