By Ella Shockley

The love of quilting is shared across the globe through local quilt guilds. A quilt guild is a group of quilters who gather to discuss their quilting projects and share different skills they have learned. A local group, Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, has been offering informative programs and terrific classes with quilters ranging in age from their early 20s to late 70s since 1989.

Quilters of this guild include some who have won awards in national shows and some who are planning their first projects. The primary purpose is to advance quilting and to promote interest and appreciation of the art of quilting. It also aims to share quilting information with others and restore a high standard of designing techniques.

Piecemakers member Janet Adams spoke on what makes the quilt guild special: “I think what makes our guild special are the members. They are kind, welcoming and freely share their time and talents with the group. We are active in community projects and donate member-made quilts to groups such as Quilts of Valor and Joshua House, as well as a local hospital NICU.”

Members of Piecemakers have many opportunities to get involved through a position on the board or a committee. Whether you’re meeting friends in a group, learning through a workshop or even teaching in a workshop, the opportunities are endless. Additionally, every member is asked to make at least one lap quilt or baby quilt a year to be donated to one of the organizations supported by the guild.

Every three years, the quilt guild hosts a quilt show. Members work in the intervening years on their quilts entered for judging. The event also features ‘marketplace’ items to sell and raffle baskets to win. The next quilt show is being held on October 10 and 11, 2025. Many members are already starting their quilts for the upcoming show.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 6:45 p.m., with social time beginning at 6 p.m. The members meet at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. All are welcome to join. If you or someone you know is interested in joining Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, more information can be found at https://brandonquiltguild.com/.