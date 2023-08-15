Hundreds of women will gather for the upcoming Fresh Grounded Faith women’s event in Plant City on Friday, September 22 from 7-9:30 a.m. and Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by one church, First Baptist Church Plant City, but presented by almost a dozen churches from the region.

Women from many different churches and denominations will join together for this two-day unifying conference. Teams of volunteers have been meeting and preparing for months with a single goal in mind: to create a life-changing experience for women in our community.

“It’s inspiring to see so many different churches coming together in unity to bring this event to the area,” said founder and featured speaker Jennifer Rothschild, a best-selling author and Bible teacher who became blind at age 15. “The process of putting on a Fresh Grounded Faith event breaks down traditional denominational barriers and brings women together. There are nearly a hundred volunteers from these different churches working together.”

Rothschild was previously a guest on Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda and has also appeared on Dr. Phil, Good Morning America and an annual Billy Graham Television Special.

Kay Morris, local conference coordinator and member of First Baptist Church Plant City, expressed enthusiasm for the area-wide event.

“We are so excited to host Fresh Grounded Faith on September 22-23 at First Baptist Church Plant City,” she said. “We expect this powerful weekend to impact and encourage women of all ages and backgrounds for years to come. We want women to encounter the presence of God and leave refreshed and renewed. It’s going to be a fun weekend. We can hardly wait.”

The motto of Fresh Grounded Faith is “One Event. Many Churches. For Every Woman.”

When the event days arrive, volunteers will assemble for a volunteers-only meet and greet to mobilize for the weekend. Every volunteer will play an important role in the success of the event.

“Listen, I may be on the platform in the spotlight with other speakers and worship leaders, but let me tell you, it’s the women who will pour you a cup of coffee, greet you with a smile and point you to the restrooms who will set the tone for this event,” said Rothschild. “It’s all about creating an atmosphere where every woman feels welcome. We’ve got women in attendance who have a deep and rich faith, but we also have women who have a small cup of faith, or no faith experience at all. Everyone is welcome — we want to meet women where they are. We’re just real women wanting a refreshing experience that’s packed with relevant truth for everyday living.”

Fresh Grounded Faith will feature Rothschild, Annie F. Downs and Laura Story with worship by Shaun Groves. The event will take place at First Baptist Church Plant City, located at 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City. For more information on the event, please visit www.freshgroundedfaith.com.