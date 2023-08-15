Hillsborough County will host the 2023 Neighborhoods Expo on Saturday, August 19 from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This year’s expo is not only free but also virtual. While it is a free event, you do have to register to participate by Thursday, August 17. Just visit www.accelevents.com/e/2023-hillsboroughcountyneighborhoodsexpo to register.

During the expo, residents can learn more about Hillsborough County departments and the many programs and services that they offer to assist neighborhoods every day. The Neighborhoods Expo offers residents an opportunity to virtually meet with staff to learn more about county departments and ask questions about their government through informational sessions and virtual exhibit booths. Sessions are one hour long and will be held at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Stephanie Agliano, division director of customer engagement and support for Hillsborough County’s Customer Service and Support Department, said, “The 2023 Neighborhoods Expo is an opportunity for neighbors from around the county to learn more about the many programs and services Hillsborough County government offers.”

Agliano added, “We know that information and education are key to creating a sense of community and building healthy, safe and engaged neighborhoods. So, grab your coffee, invite your neighbors and reserve your virtual seat today.”

Residents will have the opportunity to attend sessions, visit exhibit booths and hear from special guest speakers. Learn about the many funding opportunities for neighborhoods, when to call animal control or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and how departments such as Consumer and Veterans Services work to give Hillsborough County residents a voice and help to protect them. This year, participants can also drop into the Collaborative Lab during the expo. The Collab Lab connects neighbors around the county to collaborate on best practices and ideas that could enhance their neighborhood.

Another session is ‘Granting Opportunities,’ where departments and agency partners will share information about mini-grant programs that provide neighborhoods funding as well as an opportunity to grow and come together as a community. You will learn how easy it is to apply for grants for your community.

There is a session called ‘What Can Your County Do for You?’ as well. You can also attend the session called ‘Coyotes, Cats, Dogs and Alligators … Oh My!’ to hear from animal experts about who to call for assistance when encountering domestic animals and wildlife.

Sign up today to learn about all of the services Hillsborough County offers its residents.