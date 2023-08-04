Hillsborough Community College (HCC) and Tampa Electric (TECO) have partnered to invest in the new Electrical Line Worker Training Program through the HCC Foundation and Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE). Program training will be held on the HCC Brandon campus.

“After months of preparation, the Brandon campus is delighted to partner with TECO to launch our Electrical Line Worker Program this fall,” said Dr. Deborah Kish, HCC Brandon campus president. “TECO’s support, both financially and as a program advisor, is paramount to the college’s ability to provide this critical training.”

Qualifying students will have the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills needed to pursue a career in the electric utility industry as a line worker trainee. TECO has pledged more than $300,000 annually for scholarships and relevant program equipment to run this new training program, thanks to the company’s Workforce Development Fund.

“Due to TECO’s generous scholarship support, those who would not otherwise be able to afford this training can now do so,” Dr. Kish said.

The program will include 420 hours of training over a four-month period. Upon completion of the program, students will earn certifications in OSHA 10-hour training, bucket truck rescue, CPR and AED, pole-top rescue and first aid. Students who successfully complete the program will have a chance to interview with TECO for an entry-level electrical line worker position.

“Tampa Electric is proud to partner with Hillsborough Community College to develop this new program,” said Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “We rely on skilled line workers to safely and reliably maintain our electrical grid – and to engage with our customers in the community. This program will help to diversify the pool of candidates that we draw from to sustain our team of line workers into the future.”

This new training program is scheduled to start in fall 2023. For more information on the training program and to apply, visit the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education website at www.tampatraining.com/electrical-line-worker. ICCE is HCC’s corporate training arm that provides customized business solutions for local companies and individuals. To learn more, visit www.tampatraining.com.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves more than 830,000 customers in West Central Florida.

The Hillsborough Community College Foundation supports HCC in its mission to deliver affordable education opportunities that help students become successful, produce citizens. Through annual scholarships, endowments, program and faculty support and college-wide funding initiatives, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million since 2000 and changed thousands of lives for the better.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.