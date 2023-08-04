The Florida Orchestra (TFO) announced that it is adding six new programs to the 2023-24 season, expanding its extensive concert lineup into mid-September. Special added concerts include Jurassic Park in Concert, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking film and featuring visually stunning imagery and special effects. Experience it in HD with The Florida Orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. The two performances on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23 at the Mahaffey Theater include a family-friendly matinee on Saturday.

More concerts include Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X Drake fusion concert in November — a symphonic fusion that blends the music of two composer-romanticists separated by nearly a century — by the same creator of TFO’s successful Beethoven X Coldplay concert last May. Plus, The Music of James Taylor, Neil Diamond & Billy Joel, Starring Michael Cavanaugh is here for one show only on Saturday, September 16. Cavanaugh, known for his role in the Broadway musical Movin’ Out, and the full power of The Florida Orchestra deliver the American rock ’n’ roll songbook.

To celebrate the holidays in December, TFO is adding Handel’s Messiah with music director Michael Francis and its popular Holiday Brass chamber concert. Also, for one night only, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas; the orchestra will perform the score by the late, great film composer James Horner live to film in the family-friendly classic starring Jim Carrey and directed by Ron Howard. These performances are all in addition to TFO’s most popular concert of the year, Holiday Pops.

Tickets to all added concerts are now on sale, along with single tickets to the entire 2023-24 season. Tickets are available at https://floridaorchestra.org/, by calling 727-892-3337 and at The Florida Orchestra Ticket Center, located at 244 2nd Ave. N. (first floor) in St. Petersburg.

TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular and family-friendly music. Maestro Francis launches the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with Holst’s The Planets on Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1 at the Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall. The Morning Matinees series begins Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5 at Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Mahaffey Theater. The Raymond James Pops series opens Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8 with Cirque Dances with Troupe Vertigo at the Mahaffey Theater.

Full schedules and detailed information for both new shows and previously announced series are available at https://floridaorchestra.org/.