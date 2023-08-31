The Rutledge family has owned and operated their Pinch A Penny Pool Patio & Spa store for 15 years.

“My parents started the business in 2008, and I joined the business in 2010 after I graduated from college,” said co-owner Jim Rutledge. “In 2019, we started to expand the store, and we wanted to get more involved with our community by helping them remodel their existing pools.”

To do this for their community, they created a state-of-the-art pool-remodeling studio at their store.

“Most pool stores have a design studio, but not a lot of them have a remodeling studio,” Jim said. “This is what makes our store different from other pool stores in the area. We have the software that can make a 3D rendering of your backyard and overlay the different materials you may consider for your pool remodeling. It’s a great tool to help our customers along with the decision-making process.”

Their store is also designed to help their customers make remodeling decisions when it comes to the landscape of their home.

“We wanted our store to look like your backyard,” Jim said. “We did this to help illustrate and show the material we would install at your house. We have a full showroom so our customers can visualize and consider for their home.”

Another service that the Rutledge family offers is an aftercare service for the pools they install or remodel.

“Many people think once their pool is finished and full of water, they’re done,” Jim said. “That’s not the case. In order to make sure all the work that was done doesn’t get degraded, there is a 30-day curing process. Our business model includes three days a week of servicing the pool. We take that pool under our umbrella for 30 days after the pool gets filled.”

The Rutledges’ store is located across the street from Newsome High School in FishHawk, and since it’s family-owned, their customers can feel like family too. This is just one of the reasons why their store was the winner of the 2023 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave. “Being a locally owned and operated franchise, this award means so much for our business and helps us become more recognizable in our community,” Jim said. “We appreciate the support from our community.”

The Rutledge’s Pinch A Penny Pool Patio & Spa store is located at 16715 Fishhawk Blvd. in

Lithia. To learn more about the different services it offers, contact Jim at 813-655-3700 or store191@pinchapennystores.com.