Pressure washing is a delicate service that should be done by someone with experience. That’s why you should hire someone you trust to clean the exterior of your home — like Pro221 Pressure Washing, which has the experience and expertise to safely clean your driveway, pool cage, roof and more.

Pro221 offers a wide range of services within residential and commercial exterior cleaning. Some of its services include exterior house washing, driveway cleaning, pool deck and lanai cage cleaning, fence cleaning as well as low-pressure soft wash roof cleaning. Many times, Girdwood is able to quote services based on pictures of your home or business without being on-site.

“I enjoyed the work as it is quite satisfying to take something dirty and make it look new again,” said Mark Girdwood, owner of Pro221 Pressure Washing.

Many customers have their home pressure washed at least once a year. Professional exterior cleaning can significantly increase your curb appeal and can even prolong the life of your home’s roof.

When Pro221 visits to clean, you do not need to be home, just close all windows and clear any areas that will be cleaned, and you will receive an electronic invoice once the cleaning is done.

Pro221 Pressure Washing serves the Greater Hillsborough County area, including, but not limited to, Dover, Durant, Brandon, Sydney, Mango, Riverview, Valrico, Seffner, Plant City and Lithia.

Girdwood moved to Florida in 2001 and worked in various restaurants for many years. After trying every position in the restaurant industry and working for over 20 years as a restaurant Manager, Girdwood discovered that he was tired of the long and unpredictable hours. Wanting to be home more to spend more time with his wife and children, Girdwood took a risk and started his first business in 2022.

“I knew deep down that there had to be a way I could utilize my customer service skill set and be home more with my family to be a better husband and dad,” said Girdwood.

The name Pro221 Pressure Washing was inspired by Proverbs 22:1, which says: “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.”

Girdwood is a one-man show whose attention to detail and commitment to his customers have earned him a loyal following, and he is proud to offer quality cleaning to the community.

For more information or to inquire about Pro221 services, call or text Girdwood at 813-699-0304, email info@pro221.com or visit https://pro221.com/.