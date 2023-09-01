Michele Bartock has been in the insurance industry for 19 years. She is a general lines, life, health and annuities agent.

“I started my own business, MB Insurance Solutions, in 2020 because I wanted to help seniors and those under 65 that have disabilities understand Medicare,” Bartock said. “I love talking about insurance, which makes me very different than most people. I love to teach people all the different aspects of Original Medicare, supplements/medigap policies and Medicare Advantage policies. I can write plans anywhere in Florida, but most of my clients are local in the Osprey Newspaper area.”

There are many kinds of insurance out there and Bartock makes sure she finds the perfect plan for her clients.

“There is no one plan that is perfect for everyone, and that is where I gather details about the insured, their doctors’ medications, if they want to see how covered, if they want/need money back towards their Part B premium or if they love to travel and want a plan that works when out of state,” Bartock said. “My goal is to give the insured options so they can choose the best plan that will cover what matters most to them.”

Bartock made a promise to herself and to her clients that she would be better than agents who just write a plan and then are never heard from again.

“I want to be there to help my clients when they have questions or need to make changes due to life changes,” Bartock said. “I am happy to review nonclients’ coverage and I will never suggest they change if that is not in their best interest.”

Bartock walks people through the process to get their Medicare card if needed and will do appointments in their homes or at a local restaurant or coffee shop.

“Annual enrollment period (AEP) is coming soon, October 15-December 7,” Bartock said. “That is the time when I offer to review every policy to make sure that any new doctors and meds are covered. This is the time of year you can make changes to your plan. You can go from a Med. Adv. to Original Medicare with a supplement and drug plan or to another Med. Adv. plan. You can also go from a supplement to a Med. Adv. plan if your finances have changed. I look up all the plans that I write with and give them the best options to choose from. If you miss AEP and have a Med. Adv. plan, you can make one more change, January 1-March 31, during MA OEP.”

Bartock can also write life insurance, dental plans and other auxiliary plans, such as accident or cancer plans.

“I am also licensed to write health insurance for 65 and under and have been helping clients pick plans on healthcare.gov,” Bartock said.

For more information, visit https://medicareofflorida.com/ or call 813-767-2878. You can also find her on Facebook at https://fb.me/mlbartock.