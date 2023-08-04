Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s introduction and ribbon-cutting of a new fire station on Rhodine Road and U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview has already made a positive impact on residents in the fast-growing community.

Dignitaries and fire rescue staff recently gathered for the third time this year to cut the ribbon of a newly constructed station and expand essential services for Hillsborough County residents.

“Constructing facilities such as Station 46 to provide essential services is a top priority for Hillsborough County and is something we focus on every day. We are working tirelessly to design, construct and develop top-of-the-line fire stations that will expedite service for our residents and visitors and bring additional safety and security to our communities,” County Administrator Bonnie Wise stated in her remarks at the ribbon-cutting.

Fire Station 46 contains the most modern features and will better serve the emergency and fire safety needs of residents living in the Rhodine Road and U.S. Highway 301 areas.

As one of the largest stations in Hillsborough County, the four-bay station is home to a fire engine, a rescue ambulance, a ladder truck, an air truck and at least 10 firefighters per shift. The station operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve the residents in the heart of Riverview.

The ladder truck provides hoses, a water supply and an elevated master fire stream and enables personnel to easily access areas far above the ground. It also carries special equipment used for vehicle extrications.

The new fire station is designed with the well-being of first responders as a priority. A state-of-the-art station alerting system and modernized decontamination suites utilize the latest technology to keep firefighters safe physically and mentally. Additionally, Station 46 has technology to fill air bottles used by first responders to breathe during a fire. This system can also replenish air supplies to other units and stations in the area.

Commissioner Mike Owen attended the ribbon-cutting, saying, “I’m excited. We are short fire stations because of all of this growth. This is a much-needed fire station.”

This station is built on land that was previously a utilities maintenance area owned by the county. Repurposing the property resulted in significant land acquisition cost savings to Hillsborough County residents.