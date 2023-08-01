Preservation 1st Financial Group was started in 2005 with the mission to partner with its clients and their families in their pursuit of financial goals. Their promise is to provide honest, professional advice while assisting its clients and their families in reaching their goals.

Michael Beiter Sr. and Christian Beiter are the operating partners of Preservation 1st Financial Group, and they both feel it’s their duty to communicate their recommendations and strategies to their clients in ways that they can understand.

“It is our belief that a skilled financial advisor can help his or her client truly understand what steps they are taking during the financial planning process,” Michael said.

Both men also believe it’s extremely important to be involved with their community.

“We both are part of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and we both have ran for honorary mayor of Riverview,” Christian said. “We are very community-minded and we’ve developed a lot of friendships and relationships from being involved with the chamber. What we do is something you do from building trust, and we built this trust from being so involved with our community.”

Preservation 1st Financial Group believes in continuous education and improvement is important in areas that affect its clients’ financial health. This goes for both its advisors and its clients.

“We believe in educating our clients in issues that can affect them during retirement and/or jeopardize the legacy they wish to leave to their heirs,” Michael said. “We want to advise our clients yet let them make their own decisions. We believe an educated client is the best client.”

The financial service industry is very competitive and Preservation 1st Financial Group have made a name for themselves by providing sound advice and spectacular service.

“We grow our business when our clients refer us to their friends and families,” Michael said. “Our clients feel comfortable referring us to their friends and families because they know we always have our clients’ best interests in mind when making recommendations.”

