Brandon Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Brandon, a local community service organization, raised more than $135,000 to support local charities and scholarships. This record-breaking amount demonstrates the commitment of the club’s members and their dedication to making a positive impact in the Brandon community.

The funds raised by the Rotary Club of Brandon were distributed in June among various local charities, allowing them to further their missions and extend assistance to those in need. The Recipients included ECHO, Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center, High 5 Inc., Rotary’s Camp Florida, Phoenix House and the Angel Foundation FL. In addition, a portion of the money raised was awarded as scholarships for deserving students, providing them with opportunities to pursue higher education and achieve their goals. The club awarded seven scholarships of $1,500 each.

Through the concerted efforts of Rotarians and generous sponsors and contributors, the fundraising campaign surpassed its initial goal, emphasizing the tremendous support garnered from both individuals and businesses within the Brandon community. The success of these fundraising initiatives reflects the united spirit and commitment to the motto of Rotary International, which is “Service above Self.”

If you are interested in learning more about Rotary or being part of this amazing organization, meetings are held every Tuesday at the Rivard Simmons Rotary Event Center located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Interested individuals are invited to join in for food, fellowship and fun.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community and making a positive impact on individuals and families in need, announces the 39th Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, which will illuminate the Alafia River on Saturday, December 2 from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. This cherished event captivates with dazzling lights and holiday cheer.

Join as a sponsor to support this spectacular event. Sponsorship packages offer exposure and recognition. Boaters can enter their decorated vessels with a $25 donation, benefiting local initiatives.

Save December 2 for a magical evening along the Alafia River. Witness illuminated boats gliding through water, leaving lasting memories.

For inquiries, registration, or more information, visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org or contact Christine Ans at 813-368-2699 or christineans@kw.com.