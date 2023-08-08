SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry hired a new associate, board-certified, pediatric dentist to complement the Apollo Beach office’s team to exceed the expectations of their patients.

Dr. Alejandra Polanco was hired in June with almost six years of experience working as a dentist. She found a passion for working with kids while in dental school and has already made an impact on the oral health of the kids she has served in her previous positions.

“I chose to go into dentistry because I love helping others, especially my pediatric patients. They are the most vulnerable and the majority of the time come in terrified. When I can gain that terrified patient’s trust and relieve them from pain, restore their smile and educate them on proper oral health, it’s a win for all; that truly makes my heart happy,” Dr. Polanco said.

Dr. Polanco received her doctorate in dental surgery from Columbia University in 2015 and completed her residency as a pediatric dentist two years later at University of California, Los Angeles. She shadowed Dr. Casey Lynn in April to see if the Apollo Beach pediatric dentist office would be a good fit for her.

“We wanted her to be an extension of the ‘SmileLYNN experience’ that our patients would love and trust. She is a phenomenal clinical dentist with extremely impressive credentials but also an amazing person who is focused on children’s long-term oral health and their experience in the dental office,” Dr. Lynn said.

Dr. Polanco, Dr. Lynn said, has been a fantastic addition to his office and the SmileLYNN team already loves her.

“We share the same treatment philosophies (minimally invasive dentistry), and we share the same passion for providing an amazing experience to our pediatric patients and their families,” Dr. Polanco said about why she chose SmileLYNN.

While building trust with fearful patients has been a challenge, she enjoys building trust and long-lasting relationships with her patients. Outside of work, Dr. Polanco, who moved to the Tampa Bay area five years ago, enjoys spending her time at Florida’s beaches and theme parks with her husband and son.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located off U.S. Highway 41 at 122 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. To make an appointment, visit SmileLYNN’s website at www.smilelynndental.com or call 813-692-5645.