St. Vincent de Paul’s (SVdP) Ladies Tea Party is returning for its 20th anniversary. This annual event brings together mothers and daughters, sisters and friends for a charming and delicious tea party. The table hostesses design and set their tables with a variety of creative themes that you really have to see to believe.

New co-chairs Christie Lemar and Amy Metz, who are sisters, said, “We have enjoyed attending the tea party for years and are excited to lead the event for its 20th anniversary. Thanks to the support of the committee members, and other parishioners, all food and supplies are donated so all of the proceeds from the event can be used to help families in need.”

Last year, the SVdP Council of St. Stephen Catholic Church helped over 2,100 families, which included 7,600 people; distributed 120,000 lbs. of food; and paid out $129,000 (34 percent increase over last year) in financial aid for rent and utilities. In recent months, there has been a 20 percent increase month over month of families coming for assistance. Over 6,000 volunteer hours made this possible. The majority of its funds are given generous parishioners. The Ladies Tea Party is its only fundraiser.

For SVdP’s 20th anniversary, it is bringing back the popular fashion show. This year’s event is hosted by Posh Trading Co. in Lithia and Lily Bet’s Children’s Boutique. There will also be some special fun in store for school-age young ladies.

You can be a hostess for a table and set it with your own dishes or paper products. Choose a theme for your table if you wish and invite all your friends to join you, or join someone else’s table and meet new ladies. The menu includes delicious tea, traditional scones, tea sandwiches and desserts served as a buffet with each person selecting their items that will be served to them. Younger ladies may choose from an optional menu of PB&J sandwiches, juice and desserts.

What’s more, there are door prizes, which are a 43-inch Samsung Smart TV and a special Tea Pot Surprise.

All money from ticket sales and donations go to the Society of SVdP to assist those in need. Additional monetary donations would be greatly accepted. Bring a laundry detergent donation for the SVdP household and food pantry.

For table hostess information, contact Amy Metz amyjometz@gmail.com or 813-957-7179. To purchase tickets, which cost $25, or make a donation, visit https://svdpriverviewfl.org/. RSVP by Thursday, September 28. The tea party will be on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Church Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.