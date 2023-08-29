Spend an evening worshiping and learning with children from across the world while supporting those in need.

The Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda is visiting Sun City Center to perform at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. It will be performing at the church at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 15.

While there will be an optional offering during the concert, this event is free for all to attend.

The choir is based in Kampala, Uganda at the Watoto Church and is composed of 16 children who tour internationally.

The Watoto Church began in 1984 during a time of civil war and has since been rescuing orphaned and abandoned children as well as vulnerable women, equipping them with skills and empowering them to be who God has called them to be.

The children’s choir tours to raise funds as well as awareness for the Watoto orphanages in Kampala and for the vulnerable women and children in Uganda and South Sudan.

It has traveled all over the world sharing, through their songs, the unfailing love of God. In the past 25 years, 100 Watoto Children’s Choirs have performed for some of the most famous figures, such as having met former Queen Elizabeth II of England, performed for the president of the United States and visited almost every major parliament in the world.

The choir raises money through performances to support the lives of the children in the Watoto Village in Uganda. The money is used for things like education, medical needs, sports, worship, discipleship and sustainability.

The Watoto Village is a place where children can find loving homes and gain the support they need to succeed. In each home in the village, you will find a family with one mother who is raising eight orphaned children.

While the children have been all over the world and met such prominent people, they cherish the moments where they have met ordinary people and helped them through pain to see how Jesus heals.

For more information about this event, please contact Larry Hirchak, concert series coordinator, at 646-831-4008 or visit www.sccumc.com, where you can learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. To learn more about the Watoto Children’s choir, please visit www.watoto.com/choir/.