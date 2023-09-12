The Valrico Post Office recently announced the appointment of a new postmaster, Samuel Braun. He began his postal career in 1999 as a distribution clerk in Oswego, Illinois. Today, he serves as the new postmaster of the Valrico Post Office.

“I feel I can share my knowledge and teach my employees in this position,” said Braun, who oversees 62 employees and 34 rural routes.

Braun certainly has lots of USPS experience to lean on. He served as a city carrier in Naperville, Illinois and as a supervisor of customer services in Joliet, Illinois; Tampa; and Brandon. His first postmaster position was in Seffner, not too far from the Valrico Post Office.

Braun is also a veteran, having served as an airman in the Air Force from 1996 to 1999.

“My friend was a city carrier and loved it,” Braun said of his decision to apply at USPS after he left the Air Force. “I already had federal government experience and a family, and the postal service has excellent opportunities.”

With close to 25 years working for the USPS, Braun has seen many changes and much growth. “Technology is the greatest change at the postal service,” he said. “The average time to deliver a letter or package from the eastern seaboard to the west coast — and everywhere in between — is 2.5 days, which is quite amazing.”

“I am delivering for America by ensuring all mail delivered out of my office is made daily, and I strive for accurate delivery to serve my customers properly,” he added.

Braun is married to his wife, Tonya, and has two grown children, a son who lives in New York and a daughter in Tampa.

“I am excited to be here and want to get to know the Valrico community. I am proud to serve as its postmaster,” said Braun.

The Valrico Post Office is located at 2406 E. SR 60 in Valrico. It offers assistance from postal workers with more than just general delivery, including P.O. boxes, passport appointments, passport photo appointments, money orders and more. It also offers self-service kiosks for general mail. For questions and more information, call 813-657-0495.