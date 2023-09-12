By Avery Ranieri

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, a series of haunted trails aiming to give guests a surging adrenaline rush and a high scare factor, is celebrating its 10th year in business. Located at 2837 S. Frontage Rd. in Plant City, Sir Henry’s is excited to announce some new additions to its yearly scares. This is the perfect place for adrenaline junkies. On top of its three one-of-a-kind haunted trail themes, two escape rooms and laser tag, Sir Henry’s is premiering its brand-new Haunted Hayride.

Owner Zach Glaros stated, “The special effects, sets and theatricals of the hayride are on another level.”

This year’s hayride is titled ‘Legends of Halloween.’

The Haunted Hayride is not the only innovative idea Glaros has had over the past 10 years. At a young age, his and his dad’s interest in Halloween displays grew into a passion to serve people with an attraction experience they will never forget.

“Entertaining guests to the highest degree possible while allowing themselves to have a memorable time is critical,” said Glaros.

Sir Henry’s family of cast and crew is eager to celebrate 10 years with customers and each other.

Glaros touched on the closeness of employees, saying, “From our management to those who act within the trails, we all care for one another. Everyone that comes through feels that there is a huge sense of community and belonging within Sir Henry’s. We are always pushing each other to be even better than we thought possible.”

A work environment like this allows this business to thrive and improve each year. Halloween is not the only time to visit this incredible attraction. Sir Henry’s hosts Christmas and Valentine’s Day haunted trails that have the same amount of, if not more, enthralling scares. With astounding, newly developed makeup, costumes, props and animatronics, Glaros and his team are bringing Halloween to life.

Sir Henry’s is classified as a 501(c)(3) and purchases support charities such as Give Kids The World Village and Folds of Honor. Sir Henry’s relies on volunteers of all ages and works with high school students who would like volunteer hours. This team’s work ethic, connection and dedication to service is impeccable.

Glaros stated, “If you are interested in being part of our team and volunteering with us, please send us an email at sirhenryshauntedtrail@gmail.com.”

There is no cost to park and souvenirs are typically available for purchase. Sir Henry’s is family-friendly although parental discretion is advised for children under 12. Guests can purchase a season pass with perks such as one front-of-the-line haunted hayride pass each visit and 10 percent off merch discount. One or more visits to Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail this spooky season, with its well-rounded family of staff providing frightful entertainment, will surely generate remarkable memories.

For more information or to purchase tickets and set off on an eerie adventure, visit www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.