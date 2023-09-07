The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) looks forward to resuming activities and monthly meetings on Wednesday, September 13 during its luncheon at the Ruskin Moose Lodge #813, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. Guest speaker Debi Lanier, Moose Lodge #813 administrator, will provide an overview of the three areas that the Moose Family seeks excellence: Moose Heart, Moose Haven and Moose Charities.

The Wednesday, October 11 speaker will be Jeffery E. Merry Jr., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office community resource deputy, who will discuss fraud.

Luncheons are led by ABWC President Sheila May and held at 12 Noon on the second Wednesday of every month from September through May at the Moose Lodge, except for December. All luncheons are $22, and reservations and payments must be received by the Friday before each luncheon. On Saturday, December 9, the club will host a holiday buffet dinner at Southshore Falls from 5-8 p.m.; the cost is $35. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 813-892-1219 or bdeoca@gmail.com.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. Its primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward advancing womankind and provide scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with demonstrated financial need. The club continues to help the local elementary schools with needed clothing, Thanksgiving and Christmas gift cards and holiday presents. Other community needs are addressed during the year as well.

Throughout the year, ABWC members engage in scheduled enrichment activities. The ABWC Book Club offers members an opportunity to discuss a variety of books; the Culture Club offers trips to museums, the theater and other local points of interest; and the Garden/Craft Club offers trips to local garden locales and craft classes.

The ABWC also sponsors scholarship fundraising events such as a bakeless bake sale (October and November); holiday dinner (December 9); cruise to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico (February 3-8, 2024); and a bus trip to Charleston, South Carolina (April 22-28, 2024). The ABWC is a 501(c)(3) and donations may be tax deductible.

New members are welcome and annual dues are $50. For more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen, second vice president of membership, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.