The Spurlino Family YMCA is about to embark on a capital campaign project which will bring a state-of-the-art, 17,000-square-foot indoor basketball court to the Riverview community.

“The idea for the indoor gymnasium was always in the works from the moment we broke ground on the main facility,” said Spurlino Family YMCA executive director Jarrod Williams. “It had always been a phase two of our overall plan. However, the demand we are seeing for our programs and services has forced us to expedite this next phase so that we can continue effectively serving our rapidly growing community.”

Williams and his team at the Y are looking to raise $1,000,000 in capital funding to bring this project to the finish line.

“Our goal is to wrap up our capital fundraising efforts by the end of January of 2024,” Williams said. “It is a tight window, but I am confident that our community will rally around this cause and bring this amazing new amenity to its residents as quickly as possible.”

Williams is currently putting together a team to help raise the funds for the indoor basketball court.

“Our steering committee will be finalized in early September,” Williams said. “From there, we hope to use the resources of the committee to identify and secure key sponsorships from community champions. It is important that we partner strategically with sponsors who are aligned with the mission of our Y and want to help build a stronger community together.”

The YMCA’s mission is to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Its focus areas include youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“Anybody in the community who is interested in contributing in any capacity — financially, time, expertise — can reach out to me directly at jarrod.williams@tampaymca.org,” Williams said. “We are looking for community champions who are ready to leave their mark on the future of Southern Hillsborough County.”

Williams has high hopes for the campaign and what a new indoor basketball court will bring to the community.

“My hope for this campaign is that the community gains a full understanding about the Y’s commitment to being a leading charitable organization in our community, that we are an inclusive community here to help everybody reach their full potential in spirit, mind and body,” Williams said. “This indoor gymnasium will not only enhance the program experience and capacity for some of our existing programs, it will allow us to introduce new programs such as youth volleyball, indoor pickleball, adult basketball, adult volleyball and so much more.”

If you would like to learn more about the services offered at the Spurlino Family YMCA, you can visit its website at www.tampaymca.org/locations/spurlino-family-ymca-big-bend-road. The Spurlino Family YMCA is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.