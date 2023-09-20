Guests looking for family-friendly fun will be in for quite the treat at Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular. A whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky Halloween fun, Spooktacular is an immersive experience ideal for the little ones full of eye-catching new characters, trick-or-treating, a colorful costume parade and more.

This year’s Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be bigger than ever, taking place every Saturday and Sunday now through Sunday, October 29, plus Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31 from 12 Noon-4 p.m.

The event, located at the Festival Walkway, is included with regular park admission. Some of the activities for families as well as new offerings this year are:

• New! Kandy’s Pumpkin Palooza: Kandy’s big dream to become a witch continues. And with big dreams come big spells and bigger pumpkins. This new walk-through experience is the perfect location for a family photo opportunity.

• New! Time Peace and Alfred: Pumpkins are not the only things affected by Kandy’s training sessions. A slight miscalculation of Kandy’s spells resulted in the creation of the newest long-legged members of Kandy’s world, Time Peace and Alfred.

• New! Professor Pufflemintz: This year’s Spooktacular sees the debut of Professor Pufflemintz, a science professor in charge of interactive experiments.

• Kandy’s World: Join Kandy as she shares her journey to becoming a real witch as well as stories of her spell training and eagerness to satisfy the sweet tooth with lots of candy.

• Spooktacular Costume Parade: On this magical catwalk of costumes, all the guests, especially the little ones, are top models.

• Storytime with Kandy: Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests will be immersed in the popular story Room on a Broom, where everybody has a place, and everyone belongs.

• Trick-or-Treating: With eight trick-or-treat stations, Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular is the perfect location for guests to purchase a bag and partake in the sweet seasonal tradition.

Guests can pay for a day at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and get more than 15 months of admission to the park for the price of one day. For a limited time, guests that purchase a 2024 Fun Card get the rest of 2023 for free. The addition of 2023 allows access to not only Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular but also the popular Christmas Town. For more information on Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular and to purchase a 2024 Fun Card, visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/.