Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 787 in Tampa will hold its 20th annual Charity Car Show on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa, just 1 mile south of I-4. The park opens at 8 a.m. and registration is from 8-11 a.m.

The opening ceremony begins at 12 Noon with the color guard presentation from the Durant High School JROTC. Awards will be given at 1:30 p.m.

This annual event helps to raise funds for the many veteran-supporting programs of the VVA. Some of the programs include holiday meals and gift cards to veteran families, awards to JROTC cadets at Hillsborough County high schools, assistance for other veteran support organizations and participation in various veteran educational and support events.

As with past shows, there are between 70-100 participants expected from throughout the central west coast of Florida. Awards will be presented to the top 10 vehicles from 1973 and newer, top 15 from 1972 and older, best survivor, best rat rod and, of course, best of show and best of show runner-up. Additionally, door prizes, donated by the VVA’s sponsors, will be given to randomly selected participants.

This is a family-oriented show that features all types of vehicles. There will also be oldies music, a 50/50 drawing and food to enjoy. The show has always been well attended, as spectators come not just for the cars but also to view the various memorials at the Tampa Veterans Memorial Park and visit the Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum.

The preregistration donation is $25 until Friday, September 29, with a registration donation of $35 from Saturday, September 30 through the day of the show. The show is free for spectators, and there is no parking charge.

Information about the programs the VVA sponsors and other VVA events can be found on the website at www.vva787.org.

Vietnam Veterans of America is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated to the needs of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. The VVA’s founding principle is: “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

For additional information or questions, contact Seth at 813-731-6738 or Jim at 813-352-2764.