ZooTampa Presents Creatures Of The Night Event

Come and experience Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event, Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa, for an eerie night of family frights. Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy eerie fun and join mischievous characters for a night of Halloween adventures complete with animals, spooky frights and festive treats.

This has a limited capacity; reservations are strongly recommended for all guests 3 years and older (guests 2 years old and under are free). Children 12 years of age and under are invited to wear their most spooky Halloween attire, though toy weapons are prohibited.

Visit www.zootampa.org to purchase tickets. The event runs on select nights between Friday, September 29 and Sunday, October 29.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween

Get your favorite costume ready and come and collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions and some beloved Disney Characters. Watch three sinister sisters bewitch and bedazzle in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, boogie down with friends from Disney Junior shows at Disney Junior Jam and finish the evening watching Disney’s Not-So-Spooky-Spectacular, a wickedly wild fireworks display hosted by Jack Skellington.

This frightfully fun experience runs on select nights through Wednesday, November 1. Tickets can be purchased at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/; please review the dress code and costume guidelines before attending.

Haunted Halls At Spoto High School

The Navy JROTC at Spoto High School is hosting Haunted Halls on Saturday, October 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. It is inviting everyone to dress up in their Halloween costumes and join them in their air-conditioned haunted classrooms and hallway filled with fun, screams and laughter. This event is aimed at younger children in elementary school, who will each receive candy at the end of the haunted trail.

The cost of this event is $5, and all proceeds will go to the Navy JROTC. Spoto High School is located at 8538 Eagle Palm Dr. in Riverview.

Riverwalk Trick Or Treat

The free Riverwalk Trick or Treat event returns for its seventh year on October 28 from 4-7 p.m. Dress up in a costume, collect your bag from MacDill Park at 100 N. Ashley Dr. in Tampa and then trick-or-treat along the Tampa Riverwalk and enjoy the fun activities.

There will be over 50 stations to enjoy throughout the route from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, with a movie on the big screen at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park starting at 7 p.m.

A Kitten Place Rescue Black Cat 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Saturday, October 21 in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

If you are interested and would like more information on the event, please email akittenplace@gmail.com to register visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.

Fall Family Fest At Water Works Park

Fall Family Fest will take place between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at Water Works Park, located at 1710 N. Highland Ave. in Tampa. This year’s event will feature local businesses and family resources providing interactive exhibits for guests, giveaways, swag bags and more. Great food and entertainment make this a great way to spend the day.

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 19 from 6 p.m. at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin, Dooney and Bourke and more. Light bites and refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available from www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org and cost $40. This event is always extremely popular, so register early to make sure you are not disappointed. Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com.

Armature Works Fall Fest

Popular waterfront venue Armature Works is expanding one of its most popular events, Fall Fest, to two weekends this year: Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 and October 21-22. The event includes a spectacular riverfront pumpkin patch, activities for the whole family and autumn treats to give you all the fall feels. There will also be live music performances and a food drive benefiting Metropolitan Ministries. Armature Works is located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa.