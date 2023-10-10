Twisted Sugar franchise owner Shawn Boer opened his gourmet cookie store in Riverview nearly a year ago. Twisted Sugar offers custom sodas and ice cream smoothies at the Riverview location, including its famous gourmet cookies.

“I tell everybody they’re the best cookies you’ll ever eat. We have over 100 flavors of custom sodas and we have ice cream smoothies that will change your life,” Boer said.

Twisted Sugar was started in Boer’s home state of Idaho. He loved visiting the stores near him and decided to open his own franchise around two years ago after watching his friend find success with his own franchises. Boer has a background in sales and company management, skills he brought to his franchise in Riverview.

“[I] just traveled the country for a couple years in an RV and figured out I wanted to live in Florida,” Boer said. “… When we decided to do something like this, we went to every cookie store there was … and we bought all the cookies they had.”

After purchasing a number of cookies from different stores, he had his neighbors sample the different options, and they picked Twisted Sugar’s cookies as their favorite.

At the beginning of September, Boer opened a Twisted Sugar cookie truck to offer a mobile option for events and parties. He is hoping to book the truck for a function every day to bring his cookies and twisters to the community.

“My favorite cookies are the key lime pie and the butterbeer cookies, and I recommend the twisters because the ice cream smoothies are just incredible,” Boer recommended.

Twisted Sugar has also sponsored spirit nights for local schools, including Sumner High School and Riverview FFA.

Boer and his nine employees make all their cookies from scratch every day to offer fresh products to their customers.

“Everybody loves cookies and it’s nice to provide a high-quality cookie to people who thoroughly enjoy it because it’s a good cookie,” Boer said. “I tell them it’s the best cookie they’ll ever eat, and they agree. So, it’s nice to see people enjoy your creations and what you’re doing.”

For more information on Twisted Sugar or to order off its menu, visit https://twistedsugar.com/. To book Twisted Sugar for an event, call 813-672-2786. Twisted Sugar is located at 13159 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview in the Summerfield Square Professional Center.