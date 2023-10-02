ZooTampa Presents Creatures Of The Night Event

Come and experience Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event, Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa, for an eerie night of family frights. Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy eerie fun and join mischievous characters for a night of Halloween adventures complete with animals, spooky frights and festive treats.

This has a limited capacity; reservations are strongly recommended for all guests 3 years and older (guests 2 years old and under are free). Children 12 years of age and under are invited to wear their most spooky Halloween attire, though toy weapons are prohibited.

Visit www.zootampa.org to purchase tickets. The event runs on select nights through Sunday, October 29.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween

Get your favorite costume ready and come and collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions and some beloved Disney Characters. Watch three sinister sisters bewitch and bedazzle in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, boogie down with friends from Disney Junior shows at Disney Junior Jam and finish the evening watching Disney’s Not-So-Spooky-Spectacular, a wickedly wild fireworks display hosted by Jack Skellington.

This frightfully fun experience runs on select nights through Wednesday, November 1. Tickets can be purchased at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/; please review the dress code and costume guidelines before attending.

Haunted Halls At Spoto High School

The Navy JROTC at Spoto High School is hosting Haunted Halls on Saturday, October 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. It is inviting everyone to dress up in their Halloween costumes and join them in their air-conditioned haunted classrooms and hallway filled with fun, screams and laughter. This event is aimed at younger children in elementary school, who will each receive candy at the end of the haunted trail.

The cost of this event is $5, and all proceeds will go to the Navy JROTC. Spoto High School is located at 8538 Eagle Palm Dr. in Riverview.

Riverwalk Trick Or Treat

The free Riverwalk Trick or Treat event returns for its seventh year on October 28 from 4-7 p.m. Dress up in a costume, collect your bag from MacDill Park at 100 N. Ashley Dr. in Tampa and then trick-or-treat along the Tampa Riverwalk and enjoy the fun activities.

There will be over 50 stations to enjoy throughout the route from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, with a movie on the big screen at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park starting at 7 p.m.

Howl-O-Scream At Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level, and once you’re in there’s nothing you can do about it.

This event is intended for mature audiences and contains adult content; costumes are not allowed. Tickets can be purchased at www.buschgardens.com. The event runs on select nights until Tuesday, October 31.

A Kitten Place Rescue Black Cat 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Saturday, October 21 in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

If you are interested and would like more information on the event, please email akittenplace@gmail.com to register visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 19 from 6 p.m. at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin, Dooney and Bourke and more. Light bites and refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available from www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org and cost $40. This event is always extremely popular, so register early to make sure you are not disappointed. Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com.

Armature Works Fall Fest

Popular waterfront venue Armature Works is expanding one of its most popular events, Fall Fest, to two weekends this year: Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 and October 21-22. The event includes a spectacular riverfront pumpkin patch, activities for the whole family and autumn treats to give you all the fall feels. There will also be live music performances and a food drive benefiting Metropolitan Ministries. Armature Works is located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa.

Bullfrog Creek Ranch Halloween Party

The Bullfrog Creek Ranch is hosting a family-friendly Halloween party. A dog parade and costume contest, pumpkin carving and a horse recital are just some of the fun activities planned. The event will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 12435 Cody Dr. in Wimauma. The entry fee is $10, but kids are free.

For more information, email mmbarn4@gmail.com or call 813-992-0473.

Free Halloween Fun At Sparkman Wharf

On Friday, October 27, Sparkman Wharf will host its fifth annual Haunted Wharf to celebrate Halloween in the district. Sparkman Wharf will transform into a haunted pirate shipwreck with silly spooks for the kids and scary fun for the adults as the evening progresses. Haunted Wharf is a free community event for all ages that will feature two nights of roaming entertainment, photo ops as well as festive food and drinks available to purchase.

Additional Halloween entertainment happening at Sparkman Wharf includes the annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Monday, October 23. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. at The Modern Paws at Sparkman Wharf and the contest will kick off at 7 p.m. at the stage area. Also, enjoy a movie on the lawn viewing of Ghostbusters on Tuesday, October 31 starting at 6:30 p.m. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a complimentary treat from the Hampton Chocolate Factory.

Haunted Ship Returns

Now through Saturday, October 28, guests can board the American Victory Ship for a haunted experience like no other. One of the most anticipated spooky events of the season, the UNDead in the Water haunted ship, returns as Tampa’s premier authentic nautical haunted attraction. The American Victory Ship is a 1945 WWII ship that served in WWII as well as Korea and Vietnam.

The ship has a new location: behind The Florida Aquarium at 705 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.undeadinthewater.com.

This haunted experience is not recommended for children under the age of 11.