By Bella Ferretti

Whether you’re looking to spice up your closet, sell some of your own things or just support a local business, Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel is the place for you. This local consignment shop, located in Apollo Beach, offers high-end brands of apparel, handbags, shoes, jewelry and accessories with the luxury of shopping at a discounted price.

“Anything you would find at the mall, from Dillard’s, Nordstrom, Saks, Tommy Bahama, Robert Graham, etc., you will find greatly discounted at our store. All our couture bags, like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, just to name a few, are authenticated through state-of-the-art AI,” said store owner Judith Williams.

Fifi’s is your gateway to taking your fashion to the next step while not breaking the bank. While this store seems to have it all, Fifi’s Apparel stores also work in furniture reseal and consignment furniture.

Judith stated that, to continue to attract buyers and sellers to Fifi’s, “We send out mass emails every month in regard to our sale days, we have Facebook and are hoping to launch our Facebook Live, Twitter and Facebook soon.”

Customers and sellers have a clear idea of what is being sold at the store and when are the best days to come.

What truly sets Fifi’s apart from other consignment stores is its contributions to countless nonprofit organizations. The Blue Heart Campaign, Helping Hands in SouthShore, Meet Me In The Street Ministry, Girls of the World, Lighthouse Gospel Mission, Resurrection House in Sarasota, Mothers Helping Mothers and Selah Freedom are some of the various nonprofits that Fifi’s works closely with. Just from this list above, it is apparent that when you are purchasing or selling at Fifi’s, you are contributing to far more than the store itself.

With so many nonprofits to choose from, and all standing for different causes, it can be difficult to decide which to focus on, but Judith explained, “I normally go with the ones that touch my heart or mean something special to me. Most of them are for women or young girls in some way, human trafficking, sponsorships for college and mentorship. And, of course, the homeless or less fortunate.”

While the nature of nonprofit support can look different depending on the organization, contribution from Fifi’s include a combination of financial support and donations of gift cards to support fundraisers.

With high-quality appeal, various support for nonprofits and a brand that constantly expands, Fifi’s is a great shop to consider for your next spree.

Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel is located at 6156 U.S. Hwy. 41 N. in Apollo Beach and can be contacted at 813-641-8444. For more information and other store locations, check out https://fifisfineresale.com/.