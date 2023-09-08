Guests can officially start warming up their vocal cords (it’s called Howl-O-Scream for a reason). Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is slated to awaken guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme with the ultimate park-wide terror, including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones and all-new interactive entertainment offerings. Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs.

This year, new terrors hailing from the afterlife and iconic frights will make even the bravest souls whimper in fear. Fan-favorite haunted houses such as Stranglewood Estate, Witch of the Woods and The Residence: Home for the Holidays will return, as well as infamous scare zones such as The Junkyard, Beyond the Veil, The Shortcut and Raven’s Mill.

In the all-new D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold.

Or step into the twisted and adrenaline-fueled world of Big Ed’s Demolition Derby. He has pulled together some of the roughest, toughest and meanest baddies from all over Howl-O-Scream and brought them there to compete. Step up and see how long you can survive and navigate this automotive nightmare.

Sin City Zombies brings you to the outskirts of the Las Vegas strip and a rundown motel, home to some of the best entertainers to ever live and overrun by zombies who run rampant. Try your luck and hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in.

Performing live at the Festival Fields stage, guests will be mesmerized with the all-new Rock the Grave, an explosive, high-energy, live stage show that merges the worlds of alternative and classic rock and pop hits into an unforgettable experience. This year’s Howl-O-Scream sees the return of pulse-pounding musical performances by The Rolling Bones at Dragon Fire Grill and the death-defying acts and stunts from Cirque X-Scream at the Stanleyville Theater.

Howl-O-Scream fans can take their turn behind the mic at the all-new ‘Scare-E-Oke’ experience at Gwazi Plaza. Guests can select their song of choice and take a memorable photo of their experience. At the Coke Canopy, guests can dance the night away until the clock strikes 12 in the all-new Raveyard, featuring an electrifying atmosphere with music and specialty cocktails.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights from Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, October 31 after 7 p.m. Parental discretion is strongly advised as Howl-O-Scream contains graphic and mature content that may not be suitable for children. Costumes are not allowed.

For the most avid Howl-O-Scream fans, Front Line Fear passes are the best way to access all five haunted houses. For extreme fans, a Front Line Fear Extreme pass provides access to all haunted houses in addition to providing front-of-line access to Busch Gardens’ roller coasters, including Iron Gwazi and Serengeti Flyer. Front Line Fear passes start at $69.

To step further into the darkness, the Ultimate VIP Tour grants admission, unlimited front-of-line access to haunted houses and rides, a complimentary meal at Dragon Fire Grill, private complimentary beverage locations and free preferred parking. A daytime behind-the-scenes tour is also available for guests interested in learning more about what it takes to create Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event.

To purchase tickets and evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year’s Howl-O-Scream, guests can visit www.howloscream.com. And to stay up to date, guests can follow Howl-O-Scream on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).